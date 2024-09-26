The Penguin Episode 2: Confirmed Release Date, Time & Plot Details

Following a high-stakes series premiere, the return of DC's blockbuster new series The Penguin is nigh.

The Penguin is the first of multiple spin-off TV series set in Matt Reeves' The Batman universe. This time it puts Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot at the center, focusing on how the mobster climbs the ranks to become one of the underworld leaders in Gotham City.

Episode 1 of The Penguin picked things up shortly after the climax of The Batman and explored a power vacuum following the death of Carmine Falcone.

HBO

While Episode 1 of The Penguin was released on Thursday, September 19, the rest of the season will move days to air weekly on Sundays instead.

This means that viewers can expect Episode 2 of The Penguin to arrive on HBO on Sunday, September 29 at 9:00 p.m. ET.

The release schedule for the entirety of the season is as follows:

Episode 3 - Sunday, October 6

Episode 4 - Sunday, October 13

Episode 5 - Sunday, October 20

Episode 6 - Sunday, October 27

Episode 7 - Sunday, November 3

Episode 8 - Sunday, November 10

The Penguin Episode 2 Plot & Story Expectations

HBO

Episode 1 of The Penguin initiated a domino effect of chaos after Oswald Cobblepot lost his temper and murdered Alberto Falcone, the impending new mob boss.

Recruiting the help of street kid, and new DC character, Victor Aguilar (Rhenzy Feliz), the Penguin attempted to cover up Alberto's death, whilst also dodging the suspicions of his sister, Sofia (Cristin Milioti). After successfully pointing the Falcone's back at their rivals the Moroni's, it seems that Oz has escaped the wrath of Sofia, for now.

The trailer teasing the remaining episodes of The Penguin's season assures that Cobblepot is not out of the woods yet, and his hasty murder of Alberto kicks off a series of events that plague him for the entire season.

This was reiterated in Screen Rant's interview with director, Craig Zobel, who said that Cobblepot is in a "tenuous" position in Episode 2 and will be working out "what his next step is going to be:"

"In Episode 2, Oz continues to sort of be burdened by the bad choice he made at the beginning of Episode 1. He's still in a situation where that is very tenuous, and he is trying to cover his tracks and figure out really what the next step is going to be."

At one point in the trailer, the Penguin is seen allying himself with Sofia, appealing to her lust for power by saying "I'm on your side. That should be you in there." The teaser also hints at some flashbacks to Sofia's backstory, possibly including her time as a resident of Arkham Asylum.

This hint was backed up by Zobel, who said Episode 2 is where "we get to know a lot more about her:"

"At the same time, although we've met Sofia Falcone, the real introduction to her in terms of [where] we get to know a lot more about her and how she fits into the Falcone family and what her point of view is."

With much of the first episode focused on Cobblepot and his history, it makes sense that The Penguin will dig into the backstory of some of the other characters in the series in the coming episodes.

The trailer also seemed to hint that there will be some flashbacks of a younger Oswald Cobblepot, which may further reveal how the Penguin's cripple has impacted his life of crime in The Batman universe.

New episodes of The Penguin release on HBO on Sundays at 9 p.m.