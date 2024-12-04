The Naughty Nine 2: Will a Sequel Ever Release?

Disney's Naughty Nine 2 sequel may be on the card, as the original film gets a big bump over the holiday season.

The holiday heist movie (which originally aired on Disney Channel before moving to Disney+) tells the story of a fifth grader named Any who takes it upon himself to infiltrate Santa's North Pole worship after finding out he is on the Naughty List.

The film recently popped up in the headlines after it was included in Disney+'s newly-launched Christmas Channel.

How Likely Is The Naughty Nine 2?

The Naughty Nine

As the holiday season looms, questions of whether Disney's The Naughty Nine will ever get a sequel have started to percolate online.

More than a year after the first film's release, The Naughty Nine 2 has not yet been officially revealed, but that is not to say it will never happen.

Since November 24, the holiday-themed heist movie has reappeared in the Disney+ top 10 in the U.S. (per Flix Patrol) after nearly 11 months since the last time it earned such an honor. This potentially hints at the evergreen potential of the 2023 film.

Just because it has been more than a year since the first movie was released without any news of a potential sequel does not mean a Naughty Nine 2 will never see the light of day.

It seems as though the creatives involved in the film would be enthusiastic to return should they get the call. In a conversation about the first movie with Mama's Geeky in November 2023, several of the young cast members all said they would be excited to jump back into the tinsel-tinged world:

Q: "Would you guys come back and do a sequel?" Madilyn Kellam: "YES!" Camila Rodriguez: "Of course." Clara Stack: "Forsure."

If this positive streaming momentum were to keep up through this holiday season (the first film's second on Disney+), it would almost surely turn heads at Disney.

It is very possible Disney could eventually return to the franchise, even if it may be several years between entries when it does.

Disney Channel Original Movies typically have a turnaround time of 1-2 years between sequels. So, if Naughty Nine 2 were in the works, fans would have likely heard about it by now if it were happening.

However, it is not unheard of for a Disney Channel Original franchise to take several years off before eventually coming back somewhere down the line. The House of Mouse just did that with this year's Descendants 4, which arrived on Cisney Channel and Disney + just about five years after the last movie.

So, while it may seem as though the dream of a Naughty Nine sequel was long thought dead, this bump in streaming numbers could be the thing to push Disney over the edge in greenlighting a second movie.

The Naughty Nine is now streaming on Disney+.