Disney+ Confirms The Mandalorian Will Return In 2025 - But With a New Actor

Star Wars' next Disney+ series is bringing back Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin, aka The Mandalorian, but with an unexpected actor twist. The Last of Us star has led the way through three seasons of The Mandalorian on Disney+, while he also played a major role in The Book of Boba Fett. Currently, Season 4 looks to be off the table for his marquee, but Din Djarin and his Baby Yoda traveling companion will make their theatrical debut next year in May 2026's The Mandalorian & Grogu.

Those familiar with The Mandalorian's development will be aware that Pascal isn't the only actor behind the Beskar helmet. Due to the role's physical demands, Brendan Wayne and Lateef Crowder are often the ones playing Din Djarin on set, with Pascal providing the voice and tackling the helmetless moments.

The official trailer for LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past confirms that The Mandalorian and Grogu will return in the 2025 Disney+ series, but Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin won't be the one under the helmet.

In this alternate galaxy, Billy Dee Williams' Lando Calrissian will not only wear the legendary Mandalorian armor, but also be the father figure to Grogu.

After the series' young heroes, Gaten Matarazzo's Sig Greebling and Marsai Martin's Yesi Scala, exclaimed, "We found a Baby Yoda," the new Mandalorian landed to declare, "The baby's name is Grogu, baby."

Despite having no background as a Mandalorian or foundling in official Star Wars canon, Lando looks to be kitted out in full Beskar armor and with a jetpack. That said, as a smuggler, Lando has a long criminal history in Star Wars, so it's entirely possible he stole the gear for Din Djarin or another Mandalorian.

Of course, the LEGO Star Wars Disney+ series is not canon to the larger galaxy far, far away, and, as such, often includes some wild "What If" scenarios. Lando becoming the Mandalorian is just the latest example of this, after Rebuild the Galaxy's original 2025 season finally brought Darth Jar Jar to screens.

It's unclear how much backstory Pieces of the Past will offer on the new Mandalorian when it premieres on Wednesday, September 17.

What Comes Next for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin?

Over two years have passed since Pedro Pascal's Star Wars character last appeared in The Mandalorian Season 3. The show's third outing ended with Bo-Katan leading a united front to reclaim Mandalore, Moff Gideon seemingly dead, and Din Djarin and Grogu settling into a new home on Nevarro.

Unfortunately, after mixed reactions to Season 3, The Mandalorian won't be returning for Season 4 after his 2026 jump to the big screen. Instead, reportedly, "if the movie succeeds, a sequel will be made," and if not, that may be the end of the line for Din Djarin and could jeopardize other MandoVerse plans.

It's unclear whether Billy Dee Williams' Lando standing in for Pedro Pascal's Din Djarin was a wild story decision, or if the endlessly-busy actor had no time for the LEGO Star Wars series due to one of his many recent movies and shows.

Lucasfilm has yet to confirm what will take Din Djarin and Grogu on their next mission off Nevarro when he returns in his 2026 blockbuster, but five familiar Star Wars characters will officially appear, including Jeremy Allen White as a Hutt.