The Mandalorian & Grogu Movie Gets Unsurprising Rating

Star Wars is returning to theaters for the first time in seven years, and with this comeback comes a question every major franchise film has to answer before it debuts: how far does it push the content? For The Mandalorian & Grogu, a film that needs to serve both the franchise’s youngest fans and the adults who grew up watching Din Djarin on Disney+, it must provide a very compelling answer, and it just did.

The official MPA/CARA Film Ratings Bulletin dated April 15 confirmed the rating for Mandalorian and Grogu as PG-13, for sci-fi violence and action. It is the same classification the franchise has carried on every live-action theatrical release since 2005, and it places the film squarely in line with what fans were expecting.

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Directed and written by Jon Favreau, the film stars Pedro Pascal as Din Djarin alongside Sigourney Weaver, Jeremy Allen White, and Steve Blum. It follows Din and his Force-sensitive apprentice Grogu as the New Republic enlists them to hunt down the Imperial warlords still threatening the galaxy.

A PG-13 rating for Mandalorian & Grogu is in order because, at its core, it's a story about a father and his kid. This has been the franchise's biggest appeal since Grogu first appeared in Season 1 of the Disney+ series, and everything about how Lucasfilm markets this film leans into it. The trailers highlighted the bond between Din and Grogu above everything else. The tagline "wherever I go, he goes" is even doing more to sell the movie than the action sequences. A story built around such a dynamic was always going to aim for the widest possible audience.

Grogu himself is a significant part of why a harder rating was never going to happen. He is one of the most recognizable characters in modern pop culture, beloved by children and adults equally, and his presence adds to the film's warmth and humor. The trailers show him using the Force at a table, riding alongside Din in the cockpit, and getting into the kind of hilarious mischief that has made him a merchandise phenomenon. Lucasfilm built this movie around a character who sells plush toys to five-year-olds, so a PG-13 rating is the easiest prediction any betting man could have made.

Also, a PG-13 rating is basically a franchise tradition at this point. Every live-action theatrical release since 2005 has carried the rating, and the reason is almost always the same: sequences of sci-fi action and violence. The Force Awakens, The Last Jedi, The Rise of Skywalker, Rogue One, and Solo all landed PG-13. None of them pushed into R territory, and none pulled back to PG.

This consistency started with Revenge of the Sith, the film that broke the mold. Its depiction of Anakin Skywalker’s immolation on Mustafar, combined with the systematic slaughter of the Jedi Order, was too intense for a PG rating. The MPA agreed, and the PG-13 stamp it earned became the template every Star Wars film has followed since.

The original trilogy is a different story, though context matters there. A New Hope, The Empire Strikes Back, and Return of the Jedi were all rated PG, as were the first two prequels, The Phantom Menace and Attack of the Clones. But the PG-13 rating did not exist until 1984, years after the original trilogy began. Had it been around, films like The Empire Strikes Back almost certainly would have earned it.

The Mandalorian & Grogu's Rating Will Make It More Fun

Since Mandalorian & Grogu is obviously aiming at a family audience, it’s going to be a fun film with a nice blend of action, drama, and a bit of comedy. The trailers have already given us a glimpse of this. Din Djarin going up against Imperial warlords and a formidable bounty hunter in Embo promises plenty of action, while the dynamic between him and Grogu brings a lot of emotion to the film. Of course, Grogu will contribute to much of the comedy the film needs. He's never needed much to get a crowd going.

Martin Scorsese voicing an Ardennian fry cook is also a nice and fun addition. It's obvious Favreau is not taking things too seriously, which is good for a film like this. The story seems to have enough going on to keep adults engaged, but it doesn’t lose sight of the fact that this is a film the whole family is supposed to enjoy.

A softer rating would have forced the filmmakers to pull back on the action sequences and dial down the drama in ways that could hurt the film. A harder one would have also pushed out the younger audience that the whole thing is built around. So the PG-13 rating is a perfect balance that would draw a large number of people to the theatre come May 22.