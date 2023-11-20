Focus Features is gearing up for The Holdovers to make its online release, eventually leading to a streaming debut.

Directed by Alexander Payne, The Holdovers first made its arrival to the public at the 2023 Telluride Film Festival on August 31. It would eventually debut in select theaters on October 27 before making a wider theatrical run worldwide starting November 10.

Paul Giamatti takes center stage as a cranky New England prep school teacher babysitting students during the holiday break, forming unexpected bonds with one of his students as well as the school's head cook.

Focus Features

As revealed by When To Stream, Canadian distributor Bell MTS listed Focus Films' The Holdovers for its online release, which comes on Thursday, November 28.

This comes only 32 days after the film made its release in select theaters and 89 days after its initial debut at the Telluride Film Festival.

The only caveat to this news is that Bell MTS is an exclusively Canadian distributor. While release dates often line up for the United States and Canada, there is a chance that this debut date for The Holdovers could change in the days ahead.

When Will The Holdovers Start Streaming?

Focus Features films brought a number of its recent films to Peacock for their streaming releases, leaving many to wonder when the same will happen for The Holdovers as the film waits to see how it fares during awards season.

Below are four of Focus movie's most recent theatrical releases from 2023 along with the gaps between their big-screen debuts and their streaming arrivals on Peacock:

Champions - March 10 - April 28 (49 days)

- March 10 - April 28 (49 days) Book Club: The Next Chapter - May 12 - June 30 (49 days)

May 12 - June 30 (49 days) Asteroid City - June 16 - August 11 (56 days)

- June 16 - August 11 (56 days) My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 - September 8 - November 3 (56 days)

With those four films taking anywhere from 49 to 56 days to move from theaters to streaming, it can be expected that The Holdovers' gap will be similar in length.

49 days after this film's release would put its debut on Peacock on December 29, but it's also important to consider that this story takes place at Christmas, which could make Focus want to push the film out to the public before then.

The studio usually brings its films to streaming on Fridays, which would make December 22 a strong possibility considering it lands on the Friday before Christmas 2023.

Whenever it does make its streaming arrival, more fans will get to dive into this highly-regarded film after it earned a 96% Tomatometer rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with Focus Features hoping for much more success on the awards circuit as well.

The Holdovers currently doesn't have a widespread online release date confirmed, although it's expected to be available starting on Thursday, November 28.