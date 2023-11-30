The Garden: Commune or Cult Cast - Meet the Real People In the Series (Photos)

The cast of interviewees from Max's The Garden: Commune or Cult aims to expose the truth behind the dangers of the titular community.

The Garden: Commune or Cult is a docuseries that explores the journey of newcomers as they enter the confines of The Garden, a community that became viral due to controversial allegations of the members' behaviors and initiations.

The community is located in Tennessee and its newcomers must undergo brtual initiation rites to live in a lawless land.

The Garden: Commune or Cult premiered on Max on October 29.

Every Main Interviewee in The Garden: Commune or Cult

Tyler Milligan

Tyler Milligan is a former military man and prospective Garden member who is a self-proclaimed doomsday prepper.

Tyler opened up about the "ugliness of humanity," noting that it was the main reason he engaged himself in preparing for the potential end of the world.

Tyler described The Garden as a "post-apocalyptic wonderland."

Heather Carnahan

Heather Carnahan is Tyler's wife and is worried that her husband will leave her to go to The Garden.

Heather is a private investigator who helps her husband in doing a background check for some of the members.

Tree

Tree is a Garden member who makes videos about his stay in the community.

He eventually serves as the tour guide of the documentary team, with him telling them about perks and the different areas within the community.

Tree admits the type of person that flourishes in The Garden is a "messy person" because all of them are as such.

Vibe

Vibe is a member of The Garden who introduced viewers to how they manage to cook their food out in the woods.

She also helped the group to create a new plumbing system for their site in Missouri.

Julia

Alongside Tree, Julia also spearheads the tour of The Garden during the opening moments of the docuseries.

Julia brags about making "great rooster noodle stew" for the community. She also mentioned some members felt joining The Garden made them feel that they found "a family they never had."

Patrick Martion

Patrick Martion is the founder of The Garden.

At the beginning of the docuseries, Martion pointed out that his goal is "nothing less than to change the entire world."

Despite being the group's founder, Martion insisted that he's not the leader, noting that "the role is shared."

Narayah

Narayah is one of the new members of The Garden who introduced viewers to the deconstructed sanctuary.

Before joining the group, Narayan owned a cosmetology business for six years, but she decided to leave it all behind because "the universe told [her] to."

Tyler Covington

Tyler Covington is another prospective Garden member who wants to join the group since he feels the "world's going to hell in a handbasket in a hurry."

Tyler also believes that God is coming back "very shortly." Moreover, he confesses that he'll eat a person if we come to a time when there's nothing left to eat in the world.

Courtney Covington

Courtney Covington is Tyler's wife who supports his decision to become a prospective member of The Garden.

She also said that her husband loves the outdoors so she thinks joining will not be a problem for him.

Bobby

Bobby is a member of The Garden who started a seed kitchen in their new land in La Plata, Missouri.

Jag

Another The Garden loyalist is Jag. During one meeting, Jag suddenly spoke a different language which she described as something that was channeled into her.

Jag is also Narayah's best friend in the Garden, with her describing their friendship as something that has "a connection with spirituality."

Goat

Goat is a longtime member of The Garden.

During Nayarah's "hearing," Goat pointed out she has been a problem, saying that she has been "putting a wrench in the gears ever since [she] got here."

Swoop

When the group deliberated on whether or not Narayah will be kicked out due to multiple conflicts with the other members, Swoop pointed out that she needed to go despite him mentioning he has no problem with her.

Tom

Tom is one of the members who defended Nayarah during their meeting, telling everyone that he doesn't "see a whole community standing together on this issue."

Xans

Xans is a friend of Nayarah's who supports her throughout her difficult situation while living with the group.

Xans said that she felt a "lot of pain" that Nayarah's dire situation escalated.

Tisheila Early

Another prospective Garden member who wants to join the group is Tisheila Early.

Tisheila admits that the primary reason why she wants to go to The Garden is to "learn more about living off-grid" so that she and her family can be prepared when society fails.

Larry

Larry is Tisheila's boyfriend who supports her for being polygamous.

Before leaving for The Garden, Tisheila told Larry that he only needs to be honest if he meets someone new while she is away.

Jessica Stahle

Los Angeles native Jessica Stahle is a newcomer to The Garden who wants to test the waters before joining the group.

Jessica clarifies that she's not pro-cult yet she is also not anti-cult, noting that "cults aren't bad necessarily."

She said that she hoped The Garden would help her in lessening her addiction to social media and improve her survival skills.

Mai

Mai is Patrick's wife who openly supports him in leading The Garden. Mai also lives with her daughter, Ren.

All episodes of The Garden: Commune or Cult are now streaming on Netflix.