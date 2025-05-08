The Four Seasons: Why Nick Got Killed, Explained by Producer

The Four Seasons co-creator Tracey Wigfield explained the decision behind Nick's (Steve Carell) fate at the end of Episode 7. Created by Tina Fey, Netflix's new romantic drama series revolves around the story of a lifelong friendship between three married couples whose relationships get tested after one pair (Nick and Anne) gets divorced.

Nick has had quite a journey in The Four Seasons. After deciding to move forward with his divorce from Anne (Kerri Kenney-Silver), Nick finds new love in Ginny (Erika Henningsen), and her arrival causes some more drama within the friend group.

The Four Seasons is an adaptation of the 1981 movie of the same name, but with its own twist involving Nick's tragic fate. The other couples introduced in the series are Danny (Colman Domingo) and Claude (Marco Calvani), who are in an open marriage, and Jack (Will Forte) and Kate (Tina Fey, who was part of the cast of the SNL 50th Anniversary Reunion), who have their own struggles in their husband-wife dynamic.

How Does Nick Die In Four Seasons Netflix?

In The Four Seasons Episode 7, Nick chooses to spend his winter holiday with Ginny and his young circle of friends while his own friend group decides to stay with Anne and his new boyfriend, Terry, for New Year's Eve.

Throughout the episode, it is clear that Nick is uncomfortable with the idea of spending time with Ginny's younger circle, so he utilizes his time by doing video calls with his own friends.

Ginny notices Nick's current state, leading to an argument between them. As a way to make amends with Ginny and her friends, Nick goes to a convenience store to find food they may like.

Episode 7 ends with Ginny calling Kate to tell her the tragic news: Nick died in a car accident when he was driving back to the ski lodge.

Nick's death sent shockwaves through the rest of his friends and family, mainly because he served as the glue that held his friend group together.

Four Seasons Writers Explain Why Nick Got Killed In Episode 7

Speaking with TV Line, The Four Seasons co-creator Tracey Wigfield explained why Nick's death had to happen, noting that "it did seem like the right kind of thing" for the series to go there to cement the idea that the stakes of life when you’re a middle-aged person include death:

"It was a decision we thought about a lot. But it did seem like the right kind of thing, because when we pitched the show initially, we were very clear about: It’s a human-scale show. There’s no murderer on the loose. It’s the stakes of real life. But when you’re middle-aged, the stakes of life do include death. A lot of times, it’s a parent who is dying… and sometimes, a friend your age dies as well. So if our show is all about these long relationships and these friendships that see you through all of it, the good and the bad, it did feel correct to have that be included in our story."

Nick's death was too much to handle for his friend group, his ex-wife, Anne, his daughter Lila, and his girlfriend, Ginny. The finale showed Kate, Danny, and the others leaning toward each other and temporarily setting aside their marital issues to honor their fallen friend.

While Nick already died, a potential Season 2 could still explore more of the character's impact because of how Season 1 ended.

The finale revealed that Ginny is pregnant with Nick's baby, signaling a new beginning as they officially become part of Anne's family and the friend group.

Given that Anne and Ginny don't see eye to eye, it will be interesting to learn more about their complicated dynamic moving forward.