Is The Forge a Sequel to War Room? Here's How the Movies Connect

The Forge is the ninth film by the Kendrick brothers (Alex and Stephen), who are well-known for their faith-based dramas.

Released nine years after War Room, which became a sleeper hit grossing $74 million worldwide, The Forge carries forward the Kendrick brothers' legacy of crafting stories that resonate deeply with Christian audiences.

However, audiences are wondering how connected the two fans truly are, noticing a few shared characters.

Is The Forge a Sequel to War Room?

The Forge, which began streaming on Netflix on December 21, introduces audiences to a new chapter in the faith-filled universe of War Room. It had previously opened in 1,818 North American theaters on August 23, 2024.

While not a direct sequel, The Forge is a spin-off rooted in the same continuity, bringing back characters like Cynthia Wright (Priscilla Shirer), her twin sister Elizabeth Jordan, Tony Jordan (T.C. Stallings), Danielle Jordan (Alena Pitts), and Miss Clara (Karen Abercrombie).

These characters first captured viewers' hearts in War Room, when Elizabeth and Tony Jordan experienced a renewal of faith and family unity through the mentorship of Miss Clara, whose wisdom and prayerful guidance became the film's cornerstone.

In The Forge, the focus shifts to Cynthia Wright, Elizabeth's close confidante in War Room, as she navigates a challenging chapter with her teenage son, Isaiah (Aspen Kennedy).

The story portrays Isaiah's journey from apathy to growth under the mentorship of Joshua Moore (Cameron Arnett), a wise leader who instills biblical principles in Isaiah's life.

Cynthia's frustration with Isaiah mirrors the struggles Elizabeth faced in War Room, grounding the narrative in relatable family dynamics.

The inclusion of Danielle Jordan and Elizabeth's husband, Tony, offers glimpses of their post-War Room lives, emphasizing themes of ongoing faith and leadership within their community. Meanwhile, Miss Clara remains a symbolic presence, tying the films together with her legacy of prayer and mentorship.

The Forge maintains the inspirational tone of War Room while exploring new challenges and relationships.

Its spotlight on Isaiah's transformation expands the universe, offering fresh perspectives on mentorship and faith's role in overcoming adversity.

By reuniting fans with familiar characters and introducing new ones, The Forge hopes to upon War Room's foundation, potentially leading to future spin-offs.

The Forge is now streaming on Netflix.