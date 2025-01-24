Find out how closely You Gotta Believe mirrors the real-life events that inspired its heartfelt story, weighing fact against fiction.

You Gotta Believe is a family sports film directed by Ty Roberts, based on the true story of Bobby Ratliff and the Fort Worth Westside All-Stars, a last-place youth baseball team that defied the odds to compete in the 2002 Little League World Series.

After mixed reviews from critics and a 59% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, the film was added to Netflix on January 21 offering audiences worldwide a chance to experience its inspiring narrative.

Bobby Ratliff's 'You Gotta Believe' Story: What's Real vs. Fake

You Gotta Believe

Led by coach Jon Kelly (played by Greg Kinnear), the team in You Gotta Believe dedicated their season to Bobby Ratliff (played by Luke Wilson), a devoted father battling cancer.

In the movie, the team is portrayed as a group of "misfits" who overcome adversity to reach the semifinals, where they engage in a historic 11-inning showdown against Louisville, Kentucky.

In this way, You Gotta Believe takes some creative liberties, portraying the players as underdogs akin to The Bad News Bears, according to real-life coach Jon Kelly (per Fort Worth Star-Telegram).

In essence, Kelly explained that his real-life 2002 Little League World Series was better in the beginning than portrayed in You Gotta Believe:

"We were a good team, but we absolutely got better at every level. By the time we got to Williamsport, we were really, really good."

In real life, the Fort Worth team earned their spot at the World Series through determination and skill, representing the Southwest Region in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

They advanced to the elimination round after a strong performance in pool play but ultimately fell to Louisville in what became the longest game in Little League World Series history.

The grueling 2-1 semifinal featured a record-setting 49 strikeouts, cementing the match as an unforgettable moment in youth baseball.

The team's story, driven by their dedication to Ratliff and their bond as teammates, remains a testament to resilience, teamwork, and faith in a higher power.

You Gotta Believe intertwines its sports narrative with themes of faith, as Bobby and his son Robert wrestle with questions about God's role in suffering and the afterlife, ultimately finding hope in the belief of a peaceful heaven.

However, according to Bobby Ratliff's son, Robert (via Religion Unplugged), the film slightly shifts focus away from the deeper faith-based values of their family.

As Robert puts it, they "prayed in good times and bad times" as it was a core foundation of their everyday lives:

"We prayed in our house. We prayed in good times and bad times. My parents deserve the credit there because that was always the norm, right? There’s no way I’d be where I am today without God."

Similar to other sports faith-based dramas, like The Hill, You Gotta Believe attempts to recreate the memorable real-life events, while creating an entertaining film for all.

Another recent Netflix addition, The Breakthrough, has been questioned over its accuracy compared to real-life events from 2020.

You Gotta Believe is streaming now on Netflix.