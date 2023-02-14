The Flash Season 9: [SPOILERS] Returns from the Dead In New Set Photos

The Flash Season 9 is poised to pull some surprises for longtime Arrowverse fans, and a new set photo may have spoiled how one dead character will make an appearance in the series.

The upcoming final season is packed with guest stars across the Arrowverse, but some exciting ones involve characters from previous seasons, such as Matt Letscher's Reverse Flash and John Wesley Shipp's Jay Garrick.

The Flash showrunner Eric Wallace's confirmation of Rick Cosnett's comeback as Eddie Thawne made everyone wonder how the Arrowverse character will return from the dead. Now, this question was addressed in an unexpected way.

The Flash Set Photos Tease Eddie Thawne's Return

Canadagraphs revealed new details about Rick Cosnett's return as Eddie Thawne in The Flash Season 9, giving fans a sneak peek of his Arrowverse comeback via set photos.

The Arrowverse insider confirmed that Cosnett was seen filming for Episode 11, with the actor as Eddie Thawne digging up his grave:

Upon closer inspection, a tombstone with 2043 is present in the scene, indicating that this version of Eddie is from the future:

This latest report confirmed that Cosnett's Eddie Thawne would not return via flashbacks. Instead, the character will likely interact with Barry and Iris in the real world.

Will Eddie Thawne Become a Speedster?

This latest batch of The Flash set photos indicated that Eddie Thawne will have a significant role in the final episodes of Season 9, meaning that he could potentially portray the last villain of the Arrowverse show.

Given that Eddie is digging his own grave in the future, it's likely that time-travel shenanigans are involved.

It's possible that Season 1 Eddie is still dead, and this new iteration of the character is a time remnant brought back by his Multiversal self or even Reverse Flash. In Arrowverse lore, a time remnant is a copy of original speedsters preserved via the Speed Force.

While Eddie is not a speedster, Season 9 may transform him into Cobalt Blue, one of Barry Allen's nemesis from the comics. The CW did tease that there will be surprises in the final season, and this could be one of them.

It is unknown how Eddie will ultimately become a speedster, but it's safe to assume that this is part of Reverse Flash's revenge against the Flash.

The Flash Season 9 is set to premiere on The CW on Wednesday, February 8 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.