The Flash Movie Announces Free Early Screenings

Lucky fans in a select few U.S. cities can take part in early screenings of The Flash for free.

Ezra Miller's upcoming DCU epic is set to race into theaters after years of development and a handful of delays.

The film (directed by Andy Muscheitti) has had praise heaped upon it in the run-up to release with the likes of Tom Cruise and other Hollywood royalty publicly saying they "loved [the movie] so much."

And it has not just been stars who have gotten to see the movie early, with a number of fan screenings also happening long before The Flash's June 16 release date.

DC's The Flash Fan Screenings Announced

DC

U.S.-based movie ticketing company Fandango announced a series of early screenings for the upcoming DC film, The Flash.

These free early screenings will occur on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. local time. Below is a list of participating theaters:

Cinemark Hollywood 16 - Amarillo, Texas

AMC Newcity - Chicago, Illinois

AMC Northpark 15 - Dallas, Texas

UA Colorado Center Stadium 9 & IMAX - Denver, Colorado

Cinemark 16 - Harlingen, Texas

Regal Dole Cannery - Honolulu, Hawaii

Regal Greenway Grand Palace - Houston, Texas

AMC Grove 14 - Los Angeles, California

Regal Hollywood Stadium 27 & RPX - Nashville, Tennessee

AMC Empire - New York, N.Y.

AMC Altamonte Mall - Orlando, Florida

Harkins Camelview at Scottsdale Fashion Square - Phoenix, Arizona

Regal UA Laguna Village - Sacramento, California

Megaplex Valley Fair - Salt Lake City, Utah

Santikos Silverado 8 - San Antonio, Texas

AMC Fashion Valley - San Diego, California

AMC Metreon 16 - San Francisco, California

Regal Thornton Place - Seattle, Washington

Landmark E Street Cinema - Washington D.C.

Tickets for these free fan screenings can be reserved now. Some locations are currently full, but there is a waitlist available for those theaters that have filled up.

Why Go See The Flash Early?

While DC's track record has not been all that great as of late, there is plenty of excitement surrounding The Flash.

If there is a DC film to go see early, this break-neck speed Multiversal adventure seems to be the one.

The movie received stellar early reviews from critics, with superlatives like "among the best superhero films ever made" being bandied about. And that is not even considering the high praise newly-appointed DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn has given the film.

Plus, this feels like the kind of big-screen blockbuster where spoilers are going to be rampant online shortly after the movie's official release.

A-list cameos have been the subject of much speculation surrounding The Flash, so any chance to see those early and unspoiled should be one that is taken advantage of.

The Flash comes to theaters on Friday, June 16.