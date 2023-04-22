Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Announces Free Early Screenings

According to a new announcement from Marvel, some fans will have the chance to attend free, early IMAX screenings for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 on April 28 at select theaters.

The third film in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise will release to the general public on Friday, May 5.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the premiere of the third — and possibly final — chapter of the Guardians' story, preparing for what will be an emotional endpoint, at least for this version of the team.

For many of those too eager to wait until May 5 for the official release, there will be an opportunity to see Guardians 3 a week early at select theaters.

How To See Guardians 3 Early

In a recent Tweet, Marvel announced that 25 special screenings of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place on Friday, April 28, giving attending fans an opportunity to experience the film event both a week early and for free.

This Tweet also came with a new poster for the threequel featuring the core team of heroes.

Marvel Studios

All of the screenings will occur at the given theater's 7:00 p.m. local time on April 28. Below is a list of participating theaters and locations:

AMC North Point Mall 12 IMAX — Atlanta, Ga.

AMC Assembly Row 12 — Boston, Mass.

Regal City North 14 & RPX — Chicago, Ill.

AMC Firewheel 18 — Dallas, Texas

AMC Westminster Promenade 24 IMAX, Westminster — Denver, Colo.

Regal Grand Parkway 22 — Houston, Texas

AMC Indianapolis 17 — Indianapolis, Ind.

AMC Barrywoods 24 IMAX — Kansas City, Mo.

Regal Irvine Spectrum 21 + IMAX & RPX — Los Angeles, Calif.

AMC Burbank 16 IMAX — Los Angeles, Calif.

AMC Aventura 24 IMAX — Miami/Ft Lauderdale, Fla.

AMC Rosedale 14 — Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minn.

AMC Lincoln Square 13 — New York, N.Y.

Regal Pointe Orlando Stadium 20 & IMAX — Orlando, Fla.

AMC Neshaminy 24 — Philadelphia, Pa.

AMC Westgate 20 IMAX — Phoenix, Ariz.

Megaplex Theatres at Geneva, Vineyard — Salt Lake City, Utah

Santikos Palladium IMAX — San Antonio, Texas

AMC Palm Promenade 24 — San Diego, Calif.

AMC Mercado 20 IMAX — San Francisco, Calif.

AMC Metreon 16 IMAX — San Francisco, Calif.

AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16 — Seattle, Wash.

Ronnies 20 Cine — St. Louis, Mo.

Cineplex Cinemas Yonge-Dundas and VIP — Toronto, ON

AMC Tysons Corner 16 — Washington D.C.

Passes to watch the screenings can be acquired on gofobo, and all screenings will be in IMAX. Attendees will also receive a complimentary "collectible mini poster."

It is worth noting that, according to disclaimers in the pass selection terms and conditions, "seating is first-come, first-served ... This ticket does not guarantee you a seat! Theatre is overbooked to ensure a full house."

Instructions recommend arriving early to secure a seat, given this "first-come, first-served" seating system.

Why is Marvel Screening Guardians 3 Early?

This is not the first time Marvel has given fans the opportunity to see a movie before its public release, having held early screenings for both Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and Eternals as well.

It is possible that these early viewing opportunities are part of how Marvel intends to hype up Guardians 3 just ahead of its release to the general public. If early audiences love the movie they saw, and spread that opinion around, it is likely that others will want to get on seeing it as soon as they can, too.

Vol. 3 seems to be performing well in test screenings, and box-office projections indicate the film will be relatively strong financially, at least in comparison to Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, if nothing else.

The early screenings for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will take place on Friday, April 28 at select theaters, and the movie will release in theaters to the general public on Friday, May 5.