The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Funko Leak Reveals Full Look at Baron Zemo's Purple Costume

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's production recently wrapped in Prague, which may indicate that the series will be able to arrive on Disney+ soon.

Many set photos and videos have emerged from its filming, including a group of peculiar soldiers guarding a building. Though one character has been mostly absent from a lot of the images and footage that have emerged.

Helmut Zemo will be making a reappearance in the series, having been absent from the MCU since Captain America: Civil War. Previous concept art for Zemo featured his iconic purple mask from the comics, revealing that it was originally planned to be part of his costume in Civil War.

Promo images for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier confirmed that Daniel Brühl would be wearing the mask in his reprisal as Zemo, though no footage has been released of him in-costume. Leaked merchandise has now provided a glimpse of how Baron Zemo will look all suited up...

Twitter user @DisFunko shared an image originally taken by @IHOFUN, which shows a leaked Funko Pop vinyl based on Baron Zemo from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The figure shows that Zemo's mask is not the only purple part of his costume. The character also wears purple-fingered gloves, a purple undershirt, and a jacket with purple inner lining as part of his ensemble.

First look at The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Baron Zemo Pop!

Credit @ihofun

While it is certainly a more stylized interpretation of the costume, this leaked figure should give a good indication of how Baron Zemo will be outfitted in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The figure's design matches closely with the original promo image of Zemo in-costume, possessing the comic-accurate mask and winter overcoat.

The costume pays homage to the original comic book costume of Zemo, prominently featuring purple as part of his color scheme. It does notably opt to omit the golden accents of the comic iteration, keeping it relatively grounded with more mundane clothing. This was likely to keep in line with the general tone of the series, which appears to be similar to that of Captain America: The Winter Soldier.

One aspect that is retained from the comics is that Zemo is notably given the title of 'Baron' on the packaging description. Zemo was previously referred to as Baron Zemo in a description of the series as well. This could indicate that the series will not shy away from taking inspiration from the character's comic book counterpart.

Daniel Brühl can be seen in full Baron Zemo costume, when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier releases on Disney+ in 2021.