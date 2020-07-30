Marvel's Blade Frustrations | Deadpool 3's Wolverine Plot | New Arrowverse Crossover | Avengers 5 Script Update | Ant-Man 3 Trailer Update | Disney+ Daredevil Plot Details | Loki Season 2 Trailer | All Marvel D23 Announcements | Avengers 6 Director Update |

Marvel Studios Concept Artist Reveals Another MCU Baron Zemo Design

Zemo concept art wearing purple cowl on left and Zemo in Civil War on right
By Pierre Chanliau Posted:

Just yesterday, Andy Park released a piece of concept art for the character Helmut Zemo as he was to appear in Captain America: Civil War. Considering the popularity of it from fans, Park decided to release another piece of concept art for Zemo, but this time, wielding a weapon that's far more befitting.

Andy Park, director of Visual Development at Marvel Studios, released another piece of concept art of Helmut Zemo from Captain America: Civil War.

His last design of Zemo he showed saw him in his classic purple cowl and wearing thick armor, looking quite bulky in it, along with brandishing a gun. However, this new piece of concept art shows Zemo wearing another variation of his purple cowl with no visible sewn lines on the mask, unlike in the comics or the last piece of concept art.

Additionally, Zemo isn't wearing nearly as much armor, looking more lean in comparison. What's most striking and familiar to comic book fans is the sword Zemo is holding. In the comics, Zemo is a world-class fencer and would typically employ a sword when fighting his enemies, Captain America especially. 

Just like the last concept art Andy Park shared of the character, this implies that in early development, Zemo was meant to be a far more prominent physical obstacle against Captain America and his colorful friends. That is, until Zemo was eventually refined into the former colonel of the Sokovian Armed Forces who beats The Avengers, not by force, but by revealing the lies between them.

However, considering that Andy Park is attaching the hashtag for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, just as he did for the last piece of concept art, this could indicate that those working on the show may have looked back to these for inspiration. Perhaps Zemo will become a more physical threat to both Sam and Bucky in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, as he was originally intended to be in Civil War.

