The Chosen Season 5's First Trailer Gets Imminent Release Date

Fans of The Chosen just learned when (and where!) to catch a first look at Season 5, and there's more than one way to watch.

Set to release in theaters in April 2025, The Chosen's fifth season covers a single week of key Biblical events leading up to the Crucifixion in The Chosen Season 6.

How to Watch The Chosen Season 5's First Trailer

Following confirmation of The Chosen Season 5's official release window, the popular historical drama about the ministry of Jesus and his followers announced the first trailer for Season 5 arrives on Monday, November 25.

But there are two ways to catch the teaser and at two different times.

The first is on USA Today's website and social media channels beginning at 6 a.m. ET. The second is on The Chosen's YouTube channel which is set to debut the trailer at 10 a.m. ET.

In addition, The Chosen teased which anticipated Season 5 scene audiences will see in the teaser as social media promotion, and the series YouTube Channel, suggests it will be the Last Supper.

Check out The Chosen's Season 5 teaser announcement on Instagram below:

The Chosen's Thanksgiving Week of Content

The choice of the Last Supper for Season 5's first preview is on-theme since American audiences will also be sitting down for a meal with family and friends just days afterward.

In fact, The Chosen announced a special 8-hour "Teal Tuesday" live stream ahead of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, complete with cast members and special guest appearances who are likely to be commenting on Monday's teaser.

It's worth noting that the Last Supper became a topic of global controversy this summer due to the Paris Olympics's depiction of Leonardo da Vinci's Last Supper painting in its opening ceremony.

At ChosenCon 2024, The Chosen's Dallas Jenkins commented on the Olympics controversy, how the Season 5 sequence was "filmed about a week before," and why they shared photos of their scene on social media:

"So it was filmed about a week before and we had all of these great pictures. We can't wait to debut this picture because it's so beautiful. Then the Olympics happened and I thought, 'Huh. That's good timing. This is gonna really help.' We honestly weren't doing it as some sort of culture war. We don't care about the culture wars. We just said, 'You know what? Let's make sure you see something closer to the real thing.' So let's put this out there."

Months after the social media posts produced record engagement, it seems appropriate that fans are finally getting to see the full version of The Chosen's take on the Biblical event.

The question now is whether the teaser will also include a "heartbreaking" betrayal from The Chosen Season 5, or if fans will have to wait until 2025 to see a certain key character to make his move.

The first teaser for The Chosen Season 5 drops on Monday, November 25.

The Chosen Seasons 1-4 are streaming on The Chosen's official app, Peacock, and Prime Video, and Season 5 will be released in April 2025.