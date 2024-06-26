Here's When The Chi Season 7's Release Is Now Expected to Happen

New updates may indicate when The Chi Season 7 will be released.

The epic Showtime drama is set to return to Paramount+ after officially being renewed in May (per Variety).

Following a group of young boys who must grapple with life on the south side of Chicago, The Chi's sixth season will conclude its 16-episode run on Sunday, June 30, paving the way for the hotly anticipated Season 7.

When Will The Chi Season 7 Be Released?

Showtime

As The Chi rounds out its sixth season on Showtime, the hit crime drama lines up its Season 7 release.

According to the series' social channels, the Chicago-based TV shows resumed production on May 21.

This was further confirmed by a TikTok post by star Judaea Brown (via @tabbyfaran on X (formerly Twitter)). She shared that the cast was "back on set."

If filming should persist for a similar length of time as previous seasons, fans can predict when Season 7 of The Chi will be released.

Production on Season 5 lasted about five months (from January to May 2022) before premiering a month later in June 2022.

Filming on Season 6 started in February 2023 but was stopped in May due to the actors' strike that dominated Hollywood in 2023. It picked back up again, shooting from December 2023 to April 2024.

Because of this, Season 6 operated in two parts, with the first debuting in August 2023 and the second in May 2024.

Based on this, it is likely that filming for Season 7 should wrap sometime this fall (around September/October), meaning there is a chance the series could return shortly after filming is completed around November 2024.

However, it is more likely that the show's seventh season will ultimately see the light of day sometime in early 2025.

Will The Chi Season 7 Be Its Last?

As Season 7 of The Chi approaches, audiences will almost surely wonder if it will be the end of the Showtime series.

As of writing, nothing beyond Season 7 has been announced. However, there likely will be more.

In the network's announcement of The Chi's renewal, Nina L. Diaz, President of Content and Chief Creative Officer for Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios and Paramount Media Networks, called the latest batch of episodes to release (Season 6 Part 1) "record-breaking," indicating the series is bigger than it has ever been:

"On the heels of a record-breaking season and ahead of this week’s return, we’re excited to provide fans with the promise of more – ensuring that they can continue to enjoy the raw, emotional stories and unforgettable characters that have made this seminal series a resounding success for Showtime."

Seeing as the show has only gotten bigger since its 2018 debut, it would make sense that a potential Season 8 (and perhaps beyond) could be greenlit.

Diaz added that she thinks of The Chi showrunner Lena Waithe as "a generational storyteller," which would be a lofty superlative to give the creative if the network was planning on ending the series any time soon:

"Lena Waithe is a generational storyteller, whose authentic and unflinching narratives in 'The Chi' resonate deeply, offering a powerful lens into both the complexities of life in Chicago as well as the Black experience in America."

For fans of the Showtime drama, the future of the celebrated TV world looks promising.

The Chi is streaming on Showtime on Paramount+.

