Netflix's The Atypical Family revealed when fans can expect Episode 3 and its remaining release date schedule.

The South Korean drama debuted with two episodes during the first weekend of May. Starring Jang Ki-yong, Chun Woo-hee, Go Doo-shim, and Claudia Kim, the series follows a super-powered family that is slowly losing their extraordinary abilities due to chronic disease.

The show airs on JTBC in its home nation of South Korea but has been licensed internationally by Netflix, bringing the show to audiences stateside.

When Will The Atypical Family Episode 3 Release?

Following the release of its first two episodes on Netflix, The Atypical Family confirmed the release date of Episode 3.

The series will continue to follow its Saturday/Sunday release schedule, with two new episodes debuting every weekend for the next four weeks.

Each episode airs at 10:30 p.m. KST (9:30 a.m. ET/6:30 a.m. PT) every Saturday and Sunday before coming to Netflix internationally shortly after.

Episodes 3 and 4 are next up for the series, coming to Netflix on Saturday, May 11 and Sunday, May 12.

The full remaining release schedule for The Atypical Family can be seen below:

Episode 3: Saturday, May 11

Episode 4: Sunday, May 12

Episode 5: Saturday, May 18

Episode 6: Sunday, May 19

Episode 7: Saturday, May 25

Episode 8: Sunday, May 26

Episode 9: Saturday, June 1

Episode 10: Sunday, June 2

What Will Happen in The Atypical Family Episode 3?

Episode 3 of the South Korean TV series will surely continue the drama after setting up The Atypical Family's central conflict of a superhero whose powers are mysteriously disappearing.

Episodes 1 and 2 introduced audiences to the family at the series' core and Chun Woo-Hee's Do Da-Hae.

Da-Hae is an outsider to the show's titular familial unit, popping up as a mysterious woman with her own superpowers.

Heading into Episode 3, Da-Hae's motivations remain unknown. She seems to be helping Bok Gwi-joo (Jang Ki-yong) and the rest of his family, but her motive remains a mystery.

It certainly seems that the series' creative team is teasing Da-Hae as the key to saving Gwi-joo and the rest of the Bok clan.

However, she also could be connected to the chronic disease that has befallen the Boks, causing their powers to slowly disappear.

Da-Hae has made it clear she has craved a family her entire life, noting that she is an orphan when she bumps into one of the Boks early in Episode 1.

While the Boks could be that for Da-Hae, Episode 3 could reveal some sinister motivation for the character. She could also be genuine in what she is telling the super-powered family.

The Atypical Family continues its run on Netflix with Episode 3 coming to the streamer on Saturday, May 11.

