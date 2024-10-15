Here's When The Apprentice Movie's Streaming Debut Is Now Expected to Happen

The Donald Trump biopic The Apprentice recently hit cinemas and there are already suggestions of when the movie may be available for viewers to watch at home.

The Apprentice sees Marvel movie actor Sebastian Stan portray Donald Trump in the years long before he became U.S. President.

It explores Trump's ambitions in the 1970s and 1980s in New York, and how his friendship with his lawyer, Roy Cohn (played by Succession Season 4 star Jeremy Strong), helped his rise to power.

When Will The Apprentice Be Released Online?

Briarcliff Entertainment

Following its premiere at the Cannes Film Festival earlier in 2024, The Apprentice was released in cinemas on October 11.

The distribution rights for the Donald Trump movie are not owned by a major studio in the U.S. and instead belong to Briarcliff Entertainment, which also distributed films such as The Hill, Memory, and Studio 666.

Taking a look at Briarcliff Entertainment's most recent release, The Hill, it is possible to get an indication of what The Apprentice's release pipeline may look like, and where it may start to stream.

The Hill was released in cinemas on August 25, 2023, and moved to digital platforms just eighteen days later on September 12, 2023.

If The Apprentice follows a similar strategy it means it could spend as little as two weeks in cinemas before moving to digital services.

Generally, movies released in the post-pandemic era tend to spend about a month in cinemas before releasing on digital, meaning The Apprentice's digital streaming release date could be anywhere between early to mid-November.

The exact digital release date will likely depend on the film's box office return. The Apprentice opened against tough competition, sharing a cinema release date with Terrifier 3 (read more about Terrifier 3's release here) and Saturday Night, which could indicate a shortened theatrical run for the Trump biopic.

When Will The Apprentice Release On Streaming?

Following a digital release, the next stage of the pipeline for The Apprentice will be its release on streaming services.

Once again, looking at The Hill's release strategy can provide an indication here. The Hill was released on streaming 157 days after its initial theatrical release date (a little over five months).

If The Apprentice does a similar thing, that means it could be seen on streaming services around Spring 2025, likely in March.

As for where The Apprentice will be streaming, there is no consistent trend from Briarcliff Entertainment's films that indicate where it could land. The Hill streams on Netflix, Studio 666 is on Peacock, and Memory landed on Prime Video.

It's an open field as to which streaming service will secure The Apprentice for streaming.

However, it should be noted that it was difficult for The Apprentice to find a distributor for its theatrical release due to its subject matter, with the former President even threatening to sue for defamation, according to the New York Times.

While The Apprentice did manage to land a U.S. distributor for its theatrical release, it may still face challenges in finding a streaming partner.

The Apprentice is in cinemas now.