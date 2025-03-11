After receiving an unofficial release date from a free, ad-supported streaming service, The Age of Disclosure confirmed that the listing was not accurate.

The Age of Disclosure is an upcoming documentary about non-human intelligent life (aliens) that will feature accounts from government officials claiming that a cover-up of the matter has been taking place on Earth for the past 80 years.

The upcoming project is highly anticipated by many since nearly three dozen high-ranking individuals will essentially confirm the existence of extraterrestrials and pull back the curtain on how the government has handled the situation for decades.

Documentaries, in general, have become increasingly popular as the age of streaming has progressed (more than 10 documentaries will be released on Netflix alone in 2025), but The Age of Disclosure promises to be possibly the most revealing project ever.

The Age of Disclosure's False Release Listing

The Age of Disclosure

Plex is a free, ad-supported streaming platform that includes many major movies, shows, and live TV. Its official website featured a page for The Age of Disclosure that included a release date of March 14, 2025.

This website page has been up on Plex's website since at least February 21, if not earlier, leading many to believe that the documentary would be publicly released on that day.

However, in a recent X post, The Age of Disclosure's official account debunked that listing, saying, "FYI - this is fake news from Plex."

While confirming that Plex's release date for the documentary is fake, the social media account for the movie did not give anything away regarding the true wide public release.

The Age of Disclosure premiered for the first time on March 9, 2025, at the SXSW 2025 (South by Southwest) film festival. It has another showing at the festival today, March 11, 2025.

Those two screenings are the only releases of the film to anyone in the public as of writing, so anyone who did not attend will have to wait for its wide release to see the project in full.

Why Is The Age of Disclosure's Release Taking So Long?

Most of the time, a movie (whether it is displaying a work of fiction or true events through a documentary) that has trouble releasing on streaming services is trying to work out distribution rights.

The Age of Disclosure is likely partially in the same boat. Since it is supposed to be one of the biggest and most important documentaries of all time, many platforms probably want to have it in their library.

However, another reason that its release is still unknown could be because it is being used by the United States' own federal government.

In a Q&A panel that took place at SXSW 2025 on March 9, 2025 and was shared via YouTube, The Age of Disclosure director and producer Dan Farah revealed that "The Age of Disclosure is playing a key role in [the current administration's] own efforts internally."

This could definitely be causing a release delay for the upcoming film, especially since Farah also added that it could be "part of a bigger, bigger picture of disclosure" once it is made available to the public:

"I've been told by a few leaders in the current administration that 'The Age of Disclosure' is playing a key role in their own efforts internally too. So I think we can expect the film, when it's released publicly, to be part of a bigger, bigger picture of disclosure."

Current United States President Donald Trump claimed that he would support disclosure on UFOs and alien existence while in office.

He also promised to declassify files regarding extraterrestrial life and any encounters the United States has had with UFOs, so, as Farah alluded to, The Age of Disclosure team could be waiting for the federal government to make a move so that the documentary can be released at the height of anticipation.

UFOs have been reportedly seen for a long time (including a recent instance that occurred in Texas), so many are eagerly awaiting the film's public release.

The Age of Disclosure is expected to be released sometime soon on streaming platforms.