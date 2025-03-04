The winningest NBA franchise, Boston Celtics, takes the spotlight in HBO's Celtics City as fans will be given a thrill ride of a lifetime in the coming weeks based on its official release schedule.

The new sports docuseries from HBO and Max delivers a unique look at the incredible history of the Boston Celtics franchise, chronicling its foundation and the team's 18 NBA championships.

Celtics City features exclusive interviews from past and current players, executives, and journalists who helped shape the team's storied legacy.

Celtics City Episode Guide - HBO Documentary Release Schedule

Jayson Tatum

Warner Bros. confirmed that new episodes of Celtics City will premiere on HBO and Max every Monday starting on March 3, 2025 at 9 p.m. ET.

After Episode 1 premieres on Monday, March 3, 2025, every other episode will be released weekly on Monday nights until the final installment airs on April 28, 2025.

The full release schedule of Celtics City can be seen below, with each epispde set to debut at 9 p.m. ET:

Episode 1 - Monday, March 3, 2025

Episode 2 - Monday, March 10, 2025

Episode 3 - Monday, March 17, 2025

Episode 4 - Monday, March 24, 2025

Episode 5 - Monday, March 31, 2025

Episode 6 - Monday, April 7, 2025

Episode 7 - Monday, April 14, 2025

Episode 8 - Monday, April 21, 2025

Episode 9 - Monday, April 28, 2025

What To Expect in HBO’s Celtics City Docuseries

Aside from diving deep into the legacy of the Boston Celtics, the nine-episode docuseries is also expected to provide a detailed exploration of the team's rivalries with some of the NBA's best over the years.

Some of the stories that will take center stage are the team's always game-changing riff with the Los Angeles Lakers (a team whose Showtime era in the 1980s is examined in Max's Winning Time Season 2) and the eventful clashes with their division rivals, the Philadelphia 76ers.

Celtics City is also set to honor the legends who paved the way in creating the strong and incredible legacy of the Boston Celtics, which includes the likes of Bill Russell, Bob Cousy, Red Auerbach, Larry Bird, Paul Pierce, and Kevin Garnett.

Given that the Celtics are the winningest team in the NBA, Celtics City will also examine past and present players' reflection on the weight and the high expectations that come along whenever one wears a Boston Celtics jersey.

In the modern times, a good chunk of its focus will explore the new era of Celtics basketball led by Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown as they cement their legacy after winning the team's 18th Championship in the 2024 NBA Finals.

Celtics City Episode 1 is now streaming on Max.

