The full schedule for the true crime documentary Murder in Boston: Roots, Rampage, and Reckoning has been revealed by HBO and Max.

Murder in Boston, an HBO Original three-part series, began streaming with Episode 1, entitled "Roots," on Monday, December 4.

The show delves into the case of Carol Stuart's murder, examining the ensuing investigation that sparked racial tensions throughout Boston and focused on specific individuals, creating a massive media uproar.

Murder in Boston Release Schedule On HBO and Max

Warner Bros. Discovery announced the official release schedule for the final two episodes of Murder in Boston on Max and HBO.

The documentary will continue to premiere on HBO and will be available for streaming on Max.

As Episode 1 kicked off the series at 9:00 p.m. ET on December 4, Episodes 2 and 3 will continue and conclude the crime doc both of the following Mondays (December 11 and 18).

The full episode schedule for Murder in Boston can be seen below, including Episode 1 which already aired:

Episode 1 "Roots" - December 4, 2023 - 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 2 "Rampage" - December 11, 2023 - 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

Episode 3 - "Reckoning" December 18, 2023 - 9:00 p.m. ET/PT

What Happens Next in Murder in Boston?

The rest of this article contains minor spoilers for HBO's Murder in Boston.

In the debut episode, the story unfolds with the shocking shooting of a white couple by an alleged Black assailant, thrusting Boston into the spotlight.

The city's progressive image starts to erode as historical patterns of racial violence and segregation resurface. Police focus their attention on the Black community, arresting a Black man in Mission Hill whose ownership of an Adidas tracksuit makes him a prime suspect.

Heading into Episode 2, "Rampage," viewers can anticipate the Boston Police Department's determined pursuit to ramp up.

Following the breakdown of evidence against the initial suspect, attention will shift to Black neighborhoods, resulting in the apprehension of a second suspect.

The man with an extensive police record, finds himself detained on an unrelated charge while authorities work on gathering additional evidence.

Murder in Boston Episode 2, "Rampage," premieres on Monday, December 11, at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on HBO and streaming on Max.