Is The Acolyte Episode 9 Real? When Will the Next Episode Release?

Many fans are wondering if Episode 9 of The Acolyte will air and, if so, when.

The Acolyte Season 1 was always marketed as having eight episodes. Though, from various interviews, showrunner Leslye Headland has made it clear that she hopes to keep telling this story.

One example is how Headland revealed that Manny Jacinto's Sith was only initially meant to be a tease towards a larger role in a future season, but she reworked the Season 1 story to include more of the character.

While Vernestra Rwoh is the only character from the High Republic books to appear onscreen, the showrunner did tease that there's potential for more to show up if the show were to continue.

When Will The Acolyte Episode 9 Air?

The Acolyte's freshman run is complete, so if an 'Episode 9' installment is released, it would be part of Season 2. However, as it currently stands, no Season 2 has been confirmed for the series.

If a Season 2 is greenlit, fans probably shouldn't expect Episode 9 until 2026 at the earliest, as the production cycle for Star Wars projects tends to have a lengthy turnaround. While a 2025 debut is possible, it would need to be renewed within weeks for production to start up in time to get the show out by late next year.

For comparison, Ahsoka's Season 1 started production in May 2022 but didn't premiere until August 2023.

Sadly, the possibility of a Season 2 for The Acolyte doesn't look strong.

As reported by Luminate, a prominent data analytics company, The Acolyte's trends have not been promising. Ever since Episode 1, trends have been going down dramatically every episode. Within its first 12 weeks, the series didn't even reach 1.5 billion minutes viewed.

The Mandalorian Season 3 had almost 6.5 billion, The Book of Boba Fett breached 6 billion, Obi-Wan Kenobi was just over 5 billion, Andor Season 1 sat at over 4 billion, while Ahsoka came to rest just under that. The difference is sizable.

It also doesn't help that the critical reception of The Acolyte has been mixed, to say the least.

One positive spin is that its initial premiere was actually fairly solid, with its numbers even bettering those of Percy Jackson and the Olympians in its first two days (2.94 million compared to 2.49 million).

What Would The Acolyte Season 2 Look Like?

On a narrative level, The Acolyte absolutely deserves a Season 2.

The new episode left a handful of narrative plot threads open for further exploration and offered little in the way of closure.

Qimir is still out there with his new Sith apprentice, Osha, who bled her new red lightsaber kyber crystal earlier in the episode. As for her sister Mae, she's stuck with Vernestra, who has much explaining to do--seeing as how she's Qimir's former master.

There were even two massive Easter eggs that promise big storylines in the future, including the (probable) first onscreen appearance of Darth Plagueis and the return of Yoda.

A Season 2 would all but guarantee an even deeper dive into the story of the Sith, which could bring back huge Star Wars Legends characters into the mix, such as Darth Revan or Nilhius, as their lore is explored in new ways.

No matter what audiences thought of Season 1, leaving The Acolyte without a continuation, massive holes in Star Wars continuity are begging to be filled.

The Acolyte is now streaming on Disney+.

