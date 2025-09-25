Terminal List Season 3 Will Definitely Happen If Chris Pratt Has His Way - But There's One Catch

The Terminal List star and executive producer Chris Pratt shared his hopes for a possible third season, but there's a catch if it happens. The Terminal List had a successful debut run on Amazon Prime Video, which led to a prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, starring Taylor Kitsch's Ben Edwards, being greenlit and a Season 2 renewal. The Terminal List Season 2 is still in production, but many are already wondering if Season 3 is in the cards.

Given that The Terminal List is based on Jack Carr's series of novels under the same umbrella, there is a lot of story to tell, and these books could be a jumping-off point for future seasons and spin-offs. Pratt appears to be on board with that idea, even if future seasons may focus on different characters other than James Reece.

Speaking with Comicbook, The Terminal List lead star Chris Pratt admitted that the ultimate goal for the action franchise is to create the "Jack Carr Cinematic Universe" by "spreading out [the books]:"

"Ultimately, [the goal] is to create what we are calling the JCCU, so the Jack Carr Cinematic Universe, so spreading out [the books]."

Pratt also noted Carr's new book, Cry Havoc, which is based on Tom Reece (James Reece's father), as a potential story that future seasons, like Season 3, could adapt:

"There’s a new book coming next October called Cry Havoc, which is based on Tom Reece, and we are really excited to get to that era of espionage around the Vietnam War, you know, set in the civil rights era. Savage Son is a really killer book, that’s the third book in the series. There’s one called The Devil’s Hand, and there’s another one called Red Sky Morning."

Set in 1968, Cry Havoc follows the story of Tom Reece during the Vietnam War as he goes on an official mission to unravel a conspiracy in this time of civil unrest.

If the actor has his way, Pratt would love to adapt multiple Jack Carr novels for future seasons that focus on past time periods. The one catch here, though, is the fact that he and the other main characters would not be brought back in their main roles if that happens:

"I mean, I would love it [to adapt multiple books]. If the audience calls for it, I love playing this character. I love the team we’ve put together. I’ll ride this mother until the wheels fall off."

Based on his comments, Pratt's passion for the Terminal List franchise is a no-brainer, especially after his desire to see more of the franchise on the small screen.

The Terminal List Season 1 ended on a definitive note with Reece killing everyone on his list, including his best friend Ben Edwards. His on-the-run status from the government is a crucial plot point in Season 2. There is no word yet on when The Terminal List Season 2 will be released.

Meanwhile, the prequel series, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf, just ended its debut run on Amazon Prime Video after Ben Edwards agreed to join the CIA's ground branch, setting up his arc in the main Terminal List series.

Will Terminal List Season 3 Ever Adapt Jack Carr's Cry Havoc?

Amazon Prime Video

The only way Terminal List Season 3 will ever adapt Jack Carr's Cry Havoc is for James Reece's story to end in Season 2, since it gives a reason for future stories to jump off in different time periods under the same umbrella.

Given Chris Pratt's passion for the franchise and interest in reprising his role as James Reece (he did return in The Terminal List: Dark Wolf's premiere and finale episodes), there's a strong chance the actor would want to continue playing the character in future stories. In fact, the first three books of The Terminal List universe mainly revolve around James Reece's story.

The third book, Savage Son, follows Reece and Raife Hastings (a main character in Dark Wolf) as they team up against the Russian Mafia. This could end up being the story for Season 3 if it ends up being renewed.

As for other stories set in other time periods, these could end up being potential spin-offs similar to how Dark Wolf expanded Ben Edwards' story. The only catch here is that Pratt's James Reece would not appear because most of them are set in the past.

That said, the Terminal List franchise has a strong potential to expand into various spin-offs due to the plethora of books from Jack Carr. This is one way for the franchise to keep telling incredible stories on the small screen.