Teen Titans Go! Gets Exciting Streaming Announcement

Recently aired episodes in DC’s popular Teen Titans Go! cartoon will soon be imported onto Warner Bros.’ streaming service, Max.

Teen Titans Go! has run for over a decade by this point. Based on the fan-favorite and often somewhat dark Teen Titans animated series that was around in the mid-2000s, Go! is far more kid-friendly than its predecessor.

With eight seasons and almost 400 episodes of the zany, irreverent take on Robin, Beast Boy, and the gang (plus a theatrically released film and a few television specials), the Cartoon Network show is definitely not in short supply.

Teen Titans Go! Season 8C Hitting Max Soon

DC

Season 8C, the third grouping of episodes of Teen Titans Go!’s eighth season, will officially drop for streaming on Max on Friday, September 15. Season 8C was initially broadcast on Cartoon Network in late July.

In addition to the last portion of Season 8, Max is home to a wide selection of other content from the Teen Titans Go! franchise:

Teen Titans Go! , Season 1 - Season 8B

, Season 1 - Season 8B Teen Titans Go! to the Movies (2018)

(2018) Teen Titans Go! vs. Teen Titans (2019)

(2019) Teen Titans Go! See Space Jam (2021)

(2021) Teen Titans Go! & DC Super Hero Girls: Mayhem in the Multiverse

How the Teen Titans Continue To Grow at DC

Despite fans holding the belief that Teen Titans Go! is far inferior to the 2003 Teen Titans animation, Go!’s enduring success is nothing to sneeze at. After all, a series doesn’t run eight seasons because no one’s watching it.

Teen Titans Go! even spoofed Zack Snyder’s Justice League in 2022 when the director guest starred on the show for its 365th episode. The results were promptly met with acclaim.

But if the series, which is ostensibly made for children, isn’t one’s cup of tea, there are plenty of other options for Teen Titans media out there.

For starters, there’s the much-loved, aforementioned Teen Titans that ran from 2003 to 2006. There’s also the grim and gritty live-action Titans that streamed on HBO Max and recently wrapped up its four-season storyline (Season 5 was ultimately scrapped).

And not to forget Young Justice, another Cartoon Network show that ended up jumping to HBO Max for two revival seasons after it was unceremoniously canceled by the cable channel in 2013. While Young Justice isn’t specifically a Teen Titans property, it does deal with the same basic concept: rookie superheroes forming a league of their own.

A ninth season for Teen Titans Go! has yet to be confirmed by Cartoon Network or Warner Bros.