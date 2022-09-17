Watch: Zack Snyder's Darkseid Battles Teen Titans In Epic Official Crossover

DC’s Teen Titans Go! cartoon has been running for almost an entire decade. Not only that, but the animated program, which airs on Cartoon Network, has also spawned video games, direct-to-video adaptations, and even a theatrically released feature film.

The show, which is a sort of spiritual successor to the original Teen Titans series that was on the air from 2003-2006, is unmistakably lighter in tone than its predecessor. The 2003 incarnation was darker and more mature with regards to its stories and characters, while Teen Titans Go! is a very silly, irreverent comedy.

Of course, few DC projects are darker than the films directed by Zack Snyder. The filmmaker crafted his own take on DC’s characters and mythos in his films Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman, as well as his own cut of Justice League.

Snyder Guest Stars on Teen Titans Go!

DC

Man of Steel director Zack Snyder recently guest starred on the Cartoon Network series Teen Titans Go!, and he brought along with him his unimitable grim and gritty style by transforming the show’s kid-friendly characters into realistically-animated versions of themselves in a battle against Darkseid and his Parademons.

DC

Check out some clips that were posted to Twitter below.

Robin, Starfire, Beast Boy, Cyborg, and Raven come face to face with Snyder himself:

This clip shows a bit more of the battle between the Titans and Darkseid, with Robin riffing on Batman’s infamous dialogue from Batman v. Superman - “Tell me, Darkseid, do you bruise easily?”

The Titans Return to Their Roots

Teen Titans Go! has been running for so long that it can be easy to forget how action-packed the original 2003 version was. Even though Go! borrows the same voice actors and general sense of aesthetics, it’s a much different show and one that’s far goofier and more slice-of-life.

So, for the Titans to revert back to an animation style that resembles their original look and battle it out with Darkseid in an action-heavy sequence, however briefly, is surely a special treat for longtime fans.

Zack Snyder did guest star on the series’ 365th episode after all, so such a gift for audiences was certainly warranted.

Since Zack Snyder’s Justice League was dropped on HBO Max in 2021, die-hard fans have been clamoring for more DC films from the director. Warner Bros. Discovery has very different plans, however, and wants to distance itself from Snyder and his movies.

Teen Titans Go! has been renewed for an eighth season And presumably shows no signs of slowing down. And as mentioned above, it airs on Cartoon Network, with past seasons available for streaming on HBO Max.