Comic-Con: MCU and DC Announcements & Schedule | New Loki Season 2 Photos | Black Panther Disney+ Spin-off | Star Wars Fixes Plot Hole | MCU Producer on 'Woke' Criticism | Batgirl Movie Delayed | Iron Fist Future Doubtful | Tom Holland's Spider-Man 4 Contract | Jessica Jones Title Changed | Kingpin's Future Rumors | Chris Pratt's Marvel Departure | Tom Hiddleston Expecting Baby | MCU Ironheart First Look | Thor 4 Post-Credits Scenes | Blade Suffers Delay |

Justice League's Zack Snyder to Appear In Upcoming DC Show

Justice League's Zack Snyder to Appear In Upcoming DC Show
By Pierre Chanliau

Warner Bros. Discovery is starting a trend by including its former and current film directors as guest stars in DC cartoons. So not only will Harley Quinn have an episode about director James Gunn helming an in-universe bio-pic about Thomas Wayne, but now, former DCEU director Zack Snyder will make a guest appearance in another DC cartoon show.

However, it has become a tad awkward with the recent controversy of Rolling Stone's latest report claiming that Snyder had threatened to direct his fans to attack producers Geoff Johns and Jon Berg on social media. Of course, Snyder denied these allegations and said, "I do not control my fans," along with actor Ray Fisher calling it a "hit piece."

So, while there also won't be news of the Snyderverse at San Diego Comic-Con, there was one bit of news about Snyder, albeit not something his fans would expect: a guest appearance on Teen Titans Go!

Teen Titans Track Down Snyder

The Hollywood Reporter learned at the Teen Titans Go! panel at San Diego Comic-Con that former DCEU director Zack Snyder will appear as himself in the cartoon's 365th episode, titled, "365!"

Teen Titans Go Zack Snyder
Warner Bros. Discovery

In it, the immature team of teens go to the Warner Bros. Studio lot to find a director to ensure their 365th episode is extra special. Snyder himself even chimed in on the news and how he's "so excited to be a special guest" on the upcoming episode:

"Hey DC fans! I am so excited to be a special guest in an upcoming episode of Teen Titans Go! Check it out THIS FALL on Cartoon Network.

It will be interesting to see what direction the show will take when portraying Snyder and his interaction with the chaotic titans.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates!

Zack Snyder's Justice League: New Behind-the-Scenes Images Show Superman's Cape, Darkseid Room

Zack Snyder's Justice League: New Images Show Darkseid on Throne, Steppenwolf In Armor

Here's Every Single DC Character Who Appears In Justice League's Snyder Cut

Justice League: Zack Snyder Announces Jared Leto Will Look Different as the Joker in New Cut

RELATED ARTICLES

READ MORE ABOUT

LATEST NEWS

DCEU Reboot? Dwayne Johnson Teases 'New Era' of DC Movies
Ben Affleck's Batman & More DC Heroes Featured In Shazam 2 Trailer
Marvel's Agatha Disney+ Spin-off Receives Disappointing Filming Update
She-Hulk Reveals Best Look at Lead Actress In CGI Mo-Cap Suit (Photo)

TRENDING

Ryan Reynolds & Hugh Jackman React to Disney+'s Deadpool Announcement
Marvel Studios Announces Historic R-Rated Disney+ Show
Comic-Con: Exact TIME of Marvel & DC’s Major Panels In 2022
Comic-Con 2022: MCU and DC Major Announcements & Schedule
Former Marvel Actor Criticizes the MCU's Diversity