Tacoma FD Season 5: Potential Release, Cast & Everything We Know

Tacoma FD Season 5 remains a question among fans, despite the TV comedy coming to Netflix in late 2023.

Originally debuting on TruTV in October 2019, the American sitcom follows the exploits of a group of Tacoma, Washington firemen who happen not to be the busiest bunch given Tacoma's title as one of America's wettest cities.

Season 4 ended in late 2023, with no news of a Season 5 before being licensed by Netflix. It came to the streaming platform on December 31, 2023.

When Could Tacoma FD Season 5 Release?

Tacoma FD

Currently, there has been no official confirmation of a Season 5 for Tacoma FD, but that is not to say it will never happen.

Up to this point, the series has been viewed favorably, earning an 83% Audience Score on the review aggregation site, Rotten Tomatoes.

Despite sentiment around the series being fairly positive, viewership for Tacoma FD has been steadily declining since its 2019 debut.

According to Programming Insider, the series' audience is a quarter of what it once was with the Season 4 finale racking up a meager 110,000 viewers (compared to the 440,000 of the show's Season 1 premiere).

But it is not all dreary on the front of a potential Tacoma FD Season 5.

Given the show's recent addition to Netflix (per What's on Netflix), there is a greater chance it could break out and reach a wider audience than ever before. This could prompt a fifth season to be greenlit by series rightsholder Warner Bros. Discovery.

The fifth season could come on the show's terrestrial home on TruTV, but there is always the chance - if the series sees success on Netflix - Warner Bros. licenses the show to the streamer with a Season 5 coming directly to the platform.

Even if it does get rubberstamped imminently, Tacoma FD Season 5 would still likely be a ways away from ever releasing.

Fans previously had to wait more than 18 months between Seasons 3 and 4 (with Season 3 ending on December 9, 2021 and Season 4 premiering on July 20, 2023).

If Season 5 were to stay on the same schedule, the series likely would not return until early 2025 (roughly 18 months after the end of Season 4).

Tacoma FD Season 5's Potential Cast

Of course, if/when Tacoma FD does return for Season 5, its colorful cast of characters that have gotten the show up to this point will be there as well.

This includes the mainstays of the firehouse, including Chief Terry McConky (played by Kevin Heffernan) and Captain Edward "Eddie" Caesar Pennisi, Jr. (Steve Lemme).

Season 5 will also likely bring back some of the biggest recurring residents of Tacoma, like Heather Mazur's Vicky Penisi–McConky, Suzy Nakamura's Linda Price, and Jamie Kaler's Police Captain Jerry Polonsky.

The full list of the likely Tacoma FD Season 5 returning cast can be seen below:

Kevin Heffernan - Chief Terry McConky

Steve Lemme - Captain Edward “Eddie” Caesar Penisi, Jr.

Marcus Henderson - Granfield “Granny” Smith

Gabriel Hogan - Ike Crystal

Hassie Harrison - Lucy McConky

Christopher Avila - Andres “Andy” Mickleberry

What Could Happen in Tacoma FD Season 5?

Plot specifics for Tacoma FD Season 5 remain murky as the show has not yet officially been greenlit to return.

As the series is a problem-of-the-week style episodic comedy, it is not as though Season 4 ended with the narrative momentum heading in a specific direction.

Surely, if the series does come back, the firehouse team will be met with even more hilarious situations to navigate as they have since the beginning.

A particular storyline that did carry across Season 4, though, was the budding rivalry between the Tacoma Fire and Police Departments.

The Season 4 finale saw the two groups get competitive over a city-wide blood drive with no true resolution.

Perhaps Season 5 could see this animosity grow as things get more prickly between the pair.

Another direction the series could go coming into Season 5 could include introducing new staff to the longstanding fire department.

For the most part, the main cast of Tacoma FD has remained largely the same, so introducing new blood to the firehouse could be an interesting narrative way to shake things up.

Tacoma FD Seasons 1-4 can be streamed now on Netflix in the U.S.