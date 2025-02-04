Tacoma FD: Here's Why Andy Left the Show

Even all these years later, fans still wonder why Andy left Tacoma FD after Season 3.

Eugene Cordero played the lovable firefighter for the first three seasons of the truTV comedy series; however, after a two-year break between seasons, he did not return for its fourth season—which debuted in 2023.

Now that the series has found a second life after arriving on Netflix in its entirety, a new community of fans is being introduced to Andy's sudden series departure.

Where Did Andy Go In Tacoma FD?

Tacoma FD

Whether it is a first-time watch or revisiting the cult-hit comedy series, Tacoma FD fans still have questions about Eugene Cordero's Andy and why he left the show.

Cordero's fan-favorite firefighter is no longer a part of the show's main cast starting in Season 4, as its central team of first responders venture out on their last few adventures keeping the Tacoma area public safe.

In-universe, the reason given for Andy leaving the show was that he had decided to leave his life in the firehouse behind.

To that point, one of the key aspects of Cordero's character was his part-time job at his uncle's carpet company. In Season 4, this was used to justify his absence from the new episodes, as it was explained that he had left the team to work full-time at the family business.

Andy was not seen or heard from as the series rounded out its final few episodes. Tacoma FD then ended without a proper send-off for the character.

There are rumors of a potential Season 5 from the Tacoma FD team (read more about Tacoma FD Season 5 here), and Andy's story may be revisited in a follow-up. However, a fifth season has not yet been confirmed.

The Real World Reason for Andy Leaving Tacoma FD

Typically, in these cases, there is some real-world reason behind a beloved character leaving a series such as Tacoma FD.

An official reason for Andy's departure from the show was not given, but some fans seem to think they may have figured out why Eugene Cordero decided to split from the series heading into its fourth (and likely final) season.

This likely had something to do with the actor's busy schedule, mainly when it came to his part in the (at the time) hotly anticipated second season of Disney+'s Loki.

Cordero played Eugene in Loki Season 2. In the series, Eugene is a TVA Agent who crosses paths with Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief as he seeks to uncover the secrets of the Time Variance Authority.

Loki Season 2 was filmed from June to October 2022 (via Reddit), which would have coincided with the production start date of Tacoma FD Season 4 in August 2022.

Tacoma FD then finished filming at the end of that month (as confirmed by actor Ryan Sanson on Instagram), meaning there was likely no way for the series to include the Andy actor.

Cordero has since appeared in hit series like Star Trek: Lower Decks and is set to star in the upcoming 2025 comedy Miracle on 74th Street.

Tacoma FD is streaming on Netflix.