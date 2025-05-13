Amy Huberman's Sudden 'Harry Wild' Season 4 Departure Explained

After Harry Wild debuted its Season 4, fans have been left wondering what happened to Orla actress Amy Huberman. For the show's first three seasons, Huberman played Orla Wild, the charismatic wife of Charlie Wild (played by Kevin Ryan) in the Irish Acorn TV comedy. That is not to say her character is completely gone; instead, Orla is played by Malicious Intent's Aoife Mulholland.

Orla Wild star Amy Huberman has been noticeably absent in Harry Wild Season 4, with no real explanation given to fans of the crime-tinged comedy. This is by no means the first time a star of a popular comedy series has left mid-run, but it is the first significant departure for the Acorn TV series.

Why Did Amy Huberman Leave Harry Wild Season 4?

Acorn TV

Amy Huberman, who was replaced by Aoife Mulholland in Season 4, and the series' producers have not spoken directly about why the actress left the show. Still, there have been some hints at the circumstances behind it.

The Orla Wild star has not posted about leaving the series on her personal Instagram since Season 4's debut, which has raised some eyebrows among fans.

In these cases, departures such as this usually result from scheduling conflicts or issues with contract negotiations. However, with Huberman, it seems that no love is lost between her and the show.

She has posted several photos with co-star Jane Seymour (the actress behind the show's titular lit professor-turned-private investigator), seemingly insinuating that the TV actress is still in contact with her Harry Wild castmates.

Looking at her upcoming schedule, the Orla Wild actress does not seem to have anything significant that would have conflicted with Harry Wild Season 4 filming. This fact makes things even more confounding for fans missing the longtime series star.

Some have speculated that Huberman leaving the show could have something to do with her ventures outside of the acting world. Earlier this year, the 46-year-old comedian launched a wine brand named Ah Wines (via BreakingNews.ie). Perhaps her close involvement in the beverage-based venture conflicted with filming on the show, leading her to leave the series. Again, that is speculation, with no proper reason for Hubarman's departure not being made public yet.

Harry Wild Season 4 debuted on AcornTV in the U.S. on Monday, May 5, bringing fans back into the world of its humor-laced criminal investigations. After the celebrated Harry Wild Season 3, the hit Irish comedy brings Jane Seymour's titular lit professor back into the spotlight as she uses her retirement to solve some of Ireland's biggest mysteries. Huberman's Orla Wild role is now occupied by musical theater/TV actress Aoife Mulholland. Mulholland joins Seymour, Rohan Nedd, Kevin Ryan, and many more as a part of the show's well-rounded comedic cast.

Will Amy Huberman Ever Come Back to Harry Wild?

With departures like Amy Huberman's from Harry Wild, there is typically no coming back. Once a star has left (especially when they have been recast), they are gone for good.

Fans have seen this throughout TV history, whether it is recent examples like Laura Donnelly in the hit Outlander show (where the Jenny actress was replaced by Kristin Atherton) or classic examples like Yvette Nicole Brown leaving Nickelodeon's Drake & Josh only to be recast as well.

These moves are often permanent, with no hope for return should a star's schedule open or they reconcile with whatever caused their departure in the first place.

There has been no official confirmation of a fifth season of Harry Wild yet, which means the new Orla Wild actress Aoife Mulholland may be one-and-done anyway. Even if they are greenlit for more episodes, it looks as though Huberman is done with the show forever.