Swapped Netflix Movie: Every Animal Species That Appears - Pookoos, Javans & More (Pictures)

Netflix's Swapped pushed a vibrant and unique magical ecosystem to the forefront, where animal-plant hybrid creatures experience an unexpected body-swap twist. Skydance Animation's 2026 original fantasy-adventure movie follows a young otter-like Pookoo named Ollie who undergoes a magical mishap that swaps his body with a Javan (a colorful, bird-like creature), leading to an unusual team-up between two rival species (similar to Pixar's Hoppers but without the humans).

The pair embarks on a thrilling adventure across the Valley, finally learning each other's perspectives and coexisting during a time of crisis. Directed by Nathan Greno (who spoke with The Direct about how unique the film is), Swapped is streaming on Netflix and stars Michael B. Jordan, Juno Temple, and Tracy Morgan.

What Animal Is Ollie in Swapped?

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At the center of the story of Swapped is Michael B. Jordan's Pookoo, and the animal appears to fall under the sea otter umbrella due to its similar design. The movie revealed that a Pookoo is a fictional woodland rodent with distinctive hair.

Anchored by their motto, "Hide today, alive tomorrow," they are cautious creatures that live on an island in Swapped's enchanted valley and are expert burrowers. Ollie's father pointed out that they are blessed with their "Pookoo nose" so that they can "smell threats and stay away." Ollie's species is also smaller than the colorful, majestic Javans.

Based on Pookoo's design in Swapped, the character not only resembles a sea otter but also evokes a wild mole. Ollie's forest traversal method and climbing abilities are strongly inspired by squirrels and lemurs.

Ollie's impressive swimming skills in Swapped, including his homemade snorkel adventures early in the movie, perfectly align with sea otter comparisons.

What Other Animals Are in Swapped Movie?

Pookoo

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Otter

The Pookoos in Swapped previously lived in harmony with the other animals, but that all changed when the Firewolf lured away the Dzos from the fantastical Valley.

Following the Javans' takeover of their food source (a mistake made by Ollie after he taught one of them how to eat their seed pods), they became isolated and lived in constant fear of other creatures.

Aside from Ollie, the other main Pookoo in the Netflix movie are his parents and grandmother.

Javan

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Kakapo

The other protagonist in Swapped is Ivy, a Javan. These colorful, bird-like creatures have lush, leafy plumage inspired by the real-world Kakapo (a mossy-green parrot from New Zealand). They also have a majestic plant-hybrid look. The other main Javans introduced in the film are Ivy's two sisters, Lily and Violet.

It's clear that Javans embrace their hybrid nature, integrating plant elements directly into their biology. This approach reinforces the main Valley's theme of animals and plants being intertwined.

Fish

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Grouper

Swapped introduces Boogle, a Grouper who befriends Ollie and Ivy in the movie.

The colorful fish has shades of purple-blue and lavender and a prominent three-pronged dorsal fin that gives it a dynamic, underwater-plant hybrid look.

Boogle (voiced by Tracy Morgan) has a wide, expressive face, making him approachable and friendly.

Treewolf

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Wolf

One of the villains in Swapped is the pack of Treewolves, which is inspired by real-life foxes.

They have leafy branches sprouting from their heads and tails, and their foliage coats are seasonal (some have a green aesthetic, while others have yellow or red).

They have a wolf-like build and earthy brown skin, allowing them to camouflage in the Valley's lush environment.

Firewolf

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Doberman

The Firewolf serves as a powerful form of the Treewolves in Swapped and the film's ultimate big bad.

The Firewolf has large antlers resembling a burnt tree crown and branch-like spines. Its tail has a charred, thorny branch mass that can be used to attack enemies or invaders.

Based on the Firewolf's design, it seems to resemble that of a Doberman, which makes sense due to its menacing aura.

Dzo

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The Dzos are tree-like beings resembling large mammoths or elephants in the real world. Some theorized that they are ancient forest gods.

They brought magical glowing pods that let creatures temporarily swap forms, allowing creatures of the Valley to experience life from others' perspectives.

The Dzos' bodies are densely covered in lush, living foliage of vines, flowers, and fruit-bearing branches. They can also provide shelter for smaller creatures.

Hedgehog

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Hedgehogs play only a minor role in Swapped, but their brief appearance was memorable because they resemble the real-life creature of the same name.

They have a pinecone body infused with spikes and woody scales that form their natural armor. The Hedgehog's design also allows them to camouflage, blending in with the Valley's ecosystem with ease.

Deer

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The deers in Swapped are graceful, plant-hybrid herbivores that have white bark-like skin resembling birch tree trunks.

Aside from resembling real-life deer, they have large antlers that sprout leaves or small flowers, similar to those of the Treewolves.

Dung Beetle

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The Dung Beetles in Swapped resemble the real-life creatures of the same name. They don't look like a hybrid creature. Instead, the design of the film's pair of Dung Beetles is relatively simple and realistic.

Bear

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The bears in Swapped are living boulders with moss and leaves for fur. They have massive boulder-like forms that can easily camouflage among stones and riverbeds.

Aside from their hybrid nature, they retain the usual features of a bear, such as powerful limbs, claws for attacking, and an agile build.

Root Snakes

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The Root Snakes in Swapped are designed to look like living extensions of the forest floor, with earthy bodies that resemble thick tree roots.

This purely hybrid aesthetic allows them to blend seamlessly into the caves, as seen in the film. They also have glowing green eyes, and their aggressive nature makes them formidable killers in the Valley's ecosystem.