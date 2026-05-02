2026's The Punisher Reboot Will Officially Debut The MCU's Carmine Falcone

The MCU's take on Carmine Falcone will play a major role in the upcoming 2026 Punisher reboot on Disney+. Jon Bernthal's The Punisher: One Last Kill will be a landmark moment for the character, marking his first solo project since Netflix's The Punisher Season 2 in 2019. In addition to bringing back a few of his supporting characters, the special will bring in some new faces to shake up Frank Castle's world.

Marvel Television's The Punisher: One Last Kill will feature Isabella Carmella Magdalena "Ma" Gnucci from Marvel Comics in its cast. While it is yet to be confirmed by Marvel themselves, the trailer gave a glimpse at the villain, revealing that she will be portrayed by Judith Light. This is the first time the Punisher has fought a female villain in a live-action project. Ahead of her debut, comparisons are already being made between Ma Gnucci and one of DC's most notable Batman villains, Carmine Falcone (recently brought to life in The Batman and The Penguin).

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In the comics, Ma Gnucci is recognized as the head of the Gnucci Crime Family, a Mafia-like organization that controls much of New York City's criminal underworld. Her status as the head of the crime family makes her quite comparable to Carmine Falcone, who is also a mob boss and works as the head of the Falcone Crime Family in DC Comics.

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Additionally, Ma Gnucci owns an Italian-American restaurant called Gnucci's Restaurant, located in the Little Sicily district of New York City. While the Falcones are not restaurant owners, the family runs a nightclub in Gotham called the Iceberg Lounge, which has been depicted in numerous Batman-related projects. This lounge played a major role in 2022's The Batman, as John Turturro's take on Carmine Falcone ran the establishment before his death.

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While Ma Gnucci's story in the Punisher special is still being kept under wraps, her place in the New York City crime hierarchy should evoke memories of the Falcone family in the DC Universe.

The Punisher: One Last Kill will be Marvel Television's first official Punisher solo project, following up on the character's story from his last appearance in Daredevil: Born Again Season 1. Starring Jon Bernthal, the special will highlight Frank Castle's next tussle against the Gnucci Crime Family after he escapes custody from the Anti-Vigilante Task Force. The Punisher special will debut on Disney+ on May 12, 2026, a week after Born Again Season 2's finale.

How Ma Gnucci Will Channel Carmine Falcone in 2026 Punisher Special

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The Punisher special will continue the MCU's trend of thrilling R-rated releases, bringing the same intensity and brutality that Jon Bernthal's antihero has been known for over the years. Moving forward, fans will be intrigued to see how he returns to the franchise against a villain like Ma Gnucci, who is not the MCU's most physically intimidating antagonist.

This new villain is sure to have her fair share of enforcers and fighters to send after Frank Castle, who will threaten her crime empire one way or another. While his motivations for taking down her empire remain a mystery, Frank's penchant for dispensing his own brand of justice is sure to come through early and often when the project debuts.

The trailer featured one quick shot of the crime boss, seemingly in some kind of car accident. Perhaps Ma Gnucci crossed paths with Frank in the past, which led to tragedy on her end, prompting her to seek The Punisher out and drag him back into the fight.

The question moving forward will be how extensively this crime empire can be explored, considering the MCU's Disney+ specials released thus far have both clocked in under an hour. The released footage teases a fast and frenetic look into Frank Castle's life, so some high-octane takedowns are on the cards at the very least.

However, Ma Gnucci may prove to be a villain with a future in the MCU beyond this special, giving her time to expand her rule and cause trouble for New York City.