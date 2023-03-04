Michael B. Jordan's Publicist Shuts Down Superman Question

While it is still unknown if Michael B. Jordan will end up playing DC's Black Superman, a new interview may have led to more confusion about the actor's involvement.

In 2021, it was reported that Jordan and his production company Outlier Society were developing a Black Superman limited series for HBO Max, mainly focusing on the Val-Zod iteration of the character.

Despite that, the Creed star has since played coy about the matter, with him saying that he doesn't "really know what is going on with that in particular."

This is on top of DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's confirmation that a new Superman project for the DCU is in the works, leaving fans to wonder how another Kryptonian-led series would fit in the upcoming reboot.

Is Michael B. Jordan Playing DC’s Black Superman?

DC

CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic shared a new clip of the outlet's interview with Michael B. Jordan where the actor's publicist shut down their question about the Black Superman project on HBO Max.

After CinemaBlend was shut down by Jordan's publicist, the actor hilariously acknowledged them by saying that it was "a noble attempt:"

Interviewer: "You were reported to be involved with a Val-Zod HBO Superman..." MBJ: "Mhmmm." PR Rep: "We're not going to talk about that. Sorry." Interviewer: "I had to try." MBJ: "[laughing] That was a noble attempt! It was a noble attempt, man."

Moreover, during a separate interview, Jordan shared a blunt response to the Black Superman conversation, pointing out that he did not "even know about no rumors."

At this stage, Michael B. Jordan's continued denial combined with his publicist shutting down questions about it could indicate that the Black Superman project is secretly being developed.

A past report from Deadline revealed that Darnell Metayer and Josh Peters (Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) were tapped as writers for the project, indicating that the project is in the works then. However, the progress is unknown.

If the Black Superman project ends up being announced by Warner Bros., it's possible that it will fall under the Elseworlds category of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DCU, joining the likes of Robert Pattinson's The Batman Part II and Joaquin Phoenix's Joker: Folie à Deux.

Doing this gives Jordan and his creatives more freedom in telling the story of Val-Zod since they will not be contained by the DCU's walls of continuity.