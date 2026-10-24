Superman 2: Man of Tomorrow - The 7 DC Heroes With the Most Expected Screentime

Superman (David Corenswet) is getting a lot more company in Man of Tomorrow, and several of the DC heroes joining him could get some serious screentime. James Gunn's Superman follow-up has officially wrapped principal photography ahead of its release next July, and it's set to be even more of a team-up than the first film. This time, Brainiac's (Lars Eidinger) next-level threat will cause the Man of Steel to join forces with his archenemy, Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult). Beyond Lex, a whole roster of other heroes has been confirmed for the sequel, with varying degrees of expected usage by Gunn.

Now that cameras have stopped rolling, Man of Tomorrow is officially in post-production, with fans hoping for the first official footage soon. In the meantime, Corenswet recently teased to People his "deeper" relationship with Lex in the new movie.

"Of course, spending time with Nick again and getting to delve into that relationship between Superman and Lex a little deeper."

There's little doubt that Corenswet's Clark, Hoult's Lex, and Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) will all still be front and center.

DCU Newcomer Adria Arjona (Andor) has also joined the cast in a mystery role, and she's kept quiet about who she's playing so far.

The Daily Planet is back in action as well, and it's even getting a spotlight of its own on HBO Max with The People v. Gorilla Grodd, an eight-episode Superman spin-off from the creators of American Vandal.

It's unclear whether the stretch-out TV series could affect the screen time of characters like Perry White (Wendell Pierce) or Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo) in Man of Tomorrow.

As for Man of Tomorrow, nothing is official yet, but many expect its first teaser to drop in December, the same month Superman’s first teaser arrived back in 2024. This could give audiences an even better feel for the film, especially when it comes to which heroes will be thrust into the fight.

Ranking 7 DC Heroes With the Most Screen Time in Man of Tomorrow

1.) Superman

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It's no shocker that Superman will lead the pack in his own sequel. Corenswet's screen time in his first film was far and away more than anyone else's, especially given that he had the iconic dual roles.

That shouldn't change much in Man of Tomorrow, even with Superman sharing the spotlight with Lex this time around. He's still the DCU's main hero, after all, and there are still plenty of problems for both Supes and Clark to solve.

2.) Mr. Terrific

No member of the Justice Gang ended Superman on better terms with the Corenswet's main hero than Mr. Terrific (Edi Gathegi).

The tech genius went against his teammates' wishes to help Lois rescue Superman from Lex's pocket dimension, then teamed up with him again in the final battle, shutting down Luthor's machine in the nick of time. He even shared the end-credits scene with Supes, "I can be such a jerk sometimes."

Plus, Mr. Terrific is getting his own spinoff series from The Sandman's Allan Heinberg, so Man of Tomorrow may want to help set that up a bit.

3.) John Stewart

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Speaking of series, John Stewart (Aaron Pierre) arrives fresh off his (sort of) Green Lantern origin story in HBO's Lanterns. The finale even saw John summon Guy Gardner (Nathan Fillion) to tell him to clear out, because Earth is John's domain now.

That unique spin on his origins should make for a lot of action in Man of Tomorrow, and hopefully, way more constructs than he or Hal Jordan (Kyle Chandler) ever showed off on the show.

4.) Supergirl

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Supergirl (Milly Alcock) is confirmed for Man of Tomorrow, and her solo movie left her ready to team up with her famous cousin.

Supergirl's final scene saw Kara return to Metropolis, where Clark was waiting, and tell him she's planning to stick around this time. Maybe it would've been appropriate to include a spoiler warning, considering it bombed at the box office, but this is a safe space.

In that moment, she really felt like Superman was ready to take her under his wing, and as a now full-time resident of Metropolis, she could be in a lot of the same action Clark is.

5.) Hawkgirl

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As one of the Justice Gang's leading members, Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced) should be right back in the action. Hopefully, she can help form an actual Justice League, considering she wasn't a big fan of the name Guy gave the group.

Her appetite for actually killing bad guys could also work against Brainiac, especially considering Clark is now working with a killer in Lex. After all, this is the same hero who dropped Boravia's president to his death in Superman after telling him she's "not Superman."

6.) Guy Gardner

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As mentioned, John kind of kicked Guy off his Earth duties, so his role could shrink compared to his Superman outing. His status in the Justice Gang, run by Maxwell Lord (Sean Gunn), could look different by the time Man of Tomorrow picks up.

In fact, with both Green Lanterns confirmed for the sequel, it might even be John who lights up the Lantern signal again, calling Guy back to Earth for extra help once Brainiac shows up.

7.) Blue Beetle

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Where Blue Beetle (Xolo Maridueña) currently fits within the DCU remains a bit of a mystery. Jaime Reyes' 2023 solo movie was developed under DC's old regime, and Gunn says his animated sequel series is "still very much in development."

He also seemed like a late addition to the cast, with news of his casting breaking roughly three months into filming. Hopefully, Jaime ends up being more than just a cameo when he suits up alongside the Justice Gang and Superman.