2026's Supergirl Movie Must Address James Gunn's Biggest DCU Mystery

Fans hope that one major DCU mystery will get a resolution from DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn's next movie release, Supergirl. Directed by Craig Gillespie and releasing on June 26, Supergirl will deliver the first full adventure for Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-el after her short introduction at the end of 2025's Superman. As part of that story, fans will get a deep look into her past, including where she came from.

2025's Superman offered the first teases of Krypton's history in the new DCU under DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran. Set on Earth, David Corenswet's Clark Kent was shown to have a message from his dead parents (Bradley Cooper's Jor-El and Angela Sarafyan's Lara Lor-Van) that he played in the Fortress of Solitude. Originally believed to be a message of hope, it later proved more disturbing, telling him to rebuild Krypton on Earth.

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Fans will now get to see Krypton in all its glory in 2026's Supergirl, courtesy of what appear to be flashback scenes of Kara's time on her home planet. Scenes from the trailers showed a stunning look at this planet, highlighting some kind of processional taking place before the world's destruction.

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The trailer also teased that the movie will show how Krypton's fall unfolds, detailing how the planet loses its way before its eventual destruction. After Superman ended, none of this information had been revealed, as the film focused entirely on Clark Kent's Earth-based adventures.

Supergirl will be the second new movie released in James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Universe. Starring Milly Alcock, Jason Momoa, David Krumholtz, Eve Ridley, Emily Beecham, and Matthias Schoenaerts, this movie will embrace the Woman of Tomorrow storyline from DC Comics, following Kara Zor-el as she protects a young girl on an intergalactic journey and seeks vengeance.

What Happens to Krypton in the DCU?

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Looking ahead to 2026's Supergirl, fans may finally get some of the answers to the questions about what happened to Krypton. In the most recent big-screen adaptation of the DCEU's Man of Steel, the planet was destroyed after its core collapsed, with Russell Crowe's Jor-El saying its leadership overmined its resources and brought about its destruction.

While the details of Krypton's demise are still unknown in the new DCU, Supergirl may clarify some of that mystery. The film could show more of Superman's parents' allies (and whether they were in the majority or minority on opinions about Krypton), their beliefs about the planet's leaders, and how their relationship with Supergirl could affect their decisions.

While early trailers hinted at what led to Krypton's fate, more details are sure to come to light. Considering the story will explore multiple planets (and possibly multiple time periods), it would be a shock not to see DC Studios pull back the curtain on this important piece of DC history.