Super Mario Bros. Movie Streaming Release: When Will It Come Out on Netflix?

After a successful run at the box office, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now streaming on Peacock and will soon be headed to Netflix. But when, exactly?

Following its record-breaking $1.36 billion run at the worldwide box office, Mario Bros. became a streaming hit on Peacock.

Mario was streamed by 881,000 U.S. households over its first four days of streaming but fell short of Guardians Galaxy's 1.3 million U.S. homes over its first five days on Disney+.

Is The Super Mario Movie Streaming on Netflix?

Illumination

Currently, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is streaming on Peacock, the first streamer that any film distributed by Universal during the pay-one period debuts on (immediately following theatrical release).

However, soon, the streaming rights to the film will be temporarily owned by Netflix.

Per the extended agreement by Universal and Netflix, the streaming service gets to host any animated films produced by the company, specifically made by DreamWorks and Illumination.

Over this 18-month period, the animated films will stream on Peacock for four months, on Netflix for the next 10, and then back on the original streamer for the last four.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie began streaming August 3 on Peacock, meaning its move to Netflix is right around the corner.

When The Super Mario Movie Will Be On Netflix (Prediction)

The Super Mario Bros. Movie will likely stream on Netflix sometime this December. However, pinning down an exact date is where things get tricky.

Based on previous Universal animated movies, there is a clear pattern to be followed to best predict when Mario will stream on Netflix.

Dreamworks' The Bad Guys opened in theaters on April 22, 2022 and began streaming later that year on July 1 on Peacock. Four months later, it moved to Netflix on November 1

Illumination's Minions: The Rise of Gru was a smash hit when it hit theaters on July 1, 2022. It then moved to streaming on September 23. Following its four-month run of Peacock, it moved to Netflix on January 30, 2023. However, it was originally scheduled to land on January 23, which would have been exactly four months following the Peacock release.

Most recently, Dreamworks' Puss in Boots: The Last Wish opened in theaters on December 21, 2022. It later began streaming on Peacock on March 10. Recently, it moved to Netflix slightly after the four-month period on July 13.

If The Super Mario Bros. Movie moves exactly four months after it began on Peacock, then it will begin streaming on Netflix on December 3, 2023 and will stay on the service until Fall 2024.

Based on previous examples, audiences may have to wait for it to hit Netflix until December 10.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently streaming on Peacock.