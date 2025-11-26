Stranger Things Creators Reveal 4 Essential Episodes Fans Must Rewatch Before Season 5

As the anticipation builds for Stranger Things Season 5, the Duffer Brothers provided more insight into which episodes from previous seasons are the most important. Fans are already doing their homework by rewatching (or watching) the past four seasons of Stranger Things to better understand Vecna's endgame against the united heroes of Hawkins. The long wait between seasons has made the hype more intriguing, and there are even diehard fans who might not remember everything when Season 5 drops on November 26, 2025. For context, Stranger Things has a total of 34 episodes, meaning that a fan needs at least 35 hours to complete everything before the final batch of installments arrive.

Thankfully, Matt and Ross Duffer (the show's creators) found a way to give viewers an easy way to access all the complicated narrative that Stranger Things introduced by announcing which episodes are significant from the past seasons.

Every 'Stranger Things' Episode Fans Need to Rewatch Before Season 5

Netflix

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, the Duffer Brothers confirmed that the following episodes are the most crucial ones to rewatch in order to understand the show's final story.

Season 2, Episode 4, 'Will the Wise'

Season 2, Episode 6, 'The Spy'

Season 4, Episode 7, 'The Massacre at Hawkins Lab'

Season 4, Episode 9, 'The Piggyback'

Matt explained that Season 2 was where they "started to really plant the seeds for the mythology:"

"Season two is when we really started to build out the mythology and started to dive into everything, and how this was going to be an ongoing [series]. That’s where we started to really plant the seeds for the mythology, and I think probably that’s why that is as relevant as it is. Season four is also highly relevant — ‘Massacre at Hawkins Lab’ is a good one."

Ross described Season 4, Episode 7 as the installment where "some answers" about the Upside Down mythology are unraveled, mainly due to the dynamic between Henry (aka Vecna) and Eleven:

"That [episode] starts unveiling some of the Upside Down mythology and starts giving some answers, and, of course, all the stuff with Henry (Bower) and Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown) continues to resonate throughout season five. Those are some good ones to revisit."

Stranger Things Season 5 is set for a historic release, with the final batch of episodes scheduled to be released in three parts. The first four installments will be released on November 26, 2025. The next three episodes will premiere on Christmas Day 2025, and the much-talked-about finale will bow on the streamer and in theaters on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2025).

