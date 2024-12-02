New Star Wars Show ‘Skeleton Crew’ Premiere Reactions Are Promising

Star Wars' Skeleton Crew is about to drop out of hyperspace, and reactions to the series are surfacing.

Jude Law leads the mostly preteen cast of Skeleton Crew, a story about Ravi Cabot-Conyers' Wim and a group of youngsters from the planet Attin that winds up far from home when they stumble upon a wrecked starship. The Goonies-inspired program aims to charm and excite when it drops on Disney+.

Critics' First Reactions to Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Lucasfilm

Critics screened the first few episodes of Star Wars’ latest Disney+ series, Skeleton Crew, and the social media reaction embargo lifted on Monday, December 2. According to posts from different outlets, things seem to be shaping up nicely for Skeleton Crew.

ComicBookMovie contributor Mark Cassidy (@rormachine) noted that Jude Law "gives a good scoundrel" while also praising the other key characters:

"The first 3 episodes of Skeleton Crew are a lot of fun. It's exactly what you'd expect from the trailers - Goonies in space - but the kids are not annoying (my biggest concern), Jude Law gives good scoundrel, and Nic Frost's droid is hilarious."

The X (formerly Twitter) account for What’s On Disney Plus (@disneyplusnews) cautioned not to expect a project on the caliber of prestige Star Wars drama Andor but appreciated that Skeleton Crew harkened back to a time in Star Wars' past:

"I've watched the first 3 episodes of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’. It's a fun 80s-styled adventure. Don't expect Andor; this is about kids getting lost in space! Set expectations for Goonies/ET vibes. It's really enjoyable & Jude Law is fab! Takes me back to a simpler Star Wars era"

Future of the Force’s Phil Roberts (@philthecool) pointed out the show’s "lighthearted tone" as a high point:

"Jon Watts’ ‘Skeleton Crew’ is a blast. The series effortlessly captures the spirit of The Goonies to deliver a fun, kid-centric Star Wars adventure. It’s an energetic, fun story that expands the sandbox with its light-hearted tone. Great score. Great performances. Solid start"

Neil Vagg (@neilvagg) of Get Your Comic On remarked on Skeleton Crew’s "kid-friendly" tone, saying that it would be an excellent first Star Wars installment for children:

"The first two episodes of ‘Skeleton Crew’ recapture the magic of 80’s Amblin movies. It’s the franchise at its most family-friendly, embracing its silliness alongside a wondrous sense of adventure. A brilliant Star Wars introduction for any younglings in the audience."

Dan Zehr (@coffeewithkenobi), host of Coffee With Kenobi, quickly distilled his reaction down to a single adjective: "Delightful!" Zehr also responded positively to many of the show’s other elements, such as the scope and music:

"The first three episodes of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ can be summed up in one word: delightful! The cast is authentic and engaging, the score perfectly enhances the atmosphere, and the tone and scope beautifully balance a family-friendly story with intense action. I loved it!"

Another Future of the Force staff member, Thomas Storaï (@thomasstorai), labeled the series as "refreshing" while mentioning its status as a "love letter" to kid-focused, 1980s adventure movies:

"The first two episodes of ‘Skeleton Crew’ are a lot of fun. This series brings a refreshing perspective by expanding the Star Wars universe in exciting new ways. It’s a love letter to children's adventure films from the '80s."

Mark Newbold (@perfect_timing) of Fantha Tracks offered glowing praise of Skeleton Crew, stating that he "couldn’t be happier" with the episodes he was shown:

"Couldn't be happier with what I've seen of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ so far. Energetic, snappy, warm, genuinely funny, pacey, engaging...I REALLY enjoyed it. GFFA fans will quickly embrace it and it's a perfect jumping on point for new fans, so win/win."

Nicola Austin (@nicola_aus), who writes for Empire and other publications, singled out Skeleton Crew’s pint-sized alien hero Neel, calling him an "absolute cutie." Austin confessed that the premiere "takes a while to kick into gear," however:

"The first two episodes of ‘Skeleton Crew’ are so much fun! Think 80's Amblin adventure vibes with a sprinkle of early Mando. The first episode admittedly takes a while to kick into gear though. I would genuinely do anything for Neel - what an absolute cutie!"

The Film Blerds’ Brandon Norwood (@bjntweets) commented favorably on the program’s "sense of wonder" as well as how the kid-centric story is a major boon:

"We can tweet about ‘Skeleton Crew’? Nice to have a sense of wonder in the STAR WARS universe. Having kids be the center if this helps greatly."

Kieran David Burt (@kierandavidburt) from SciFiction discussed Skeleton Crew’s "intriguing hook" for future installments and expressed his excitement for the remaining series:

"I saw the first two episodes of ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ early thanks to Disney Plus UK and it did not disappoint! A surprising opening, a wonderful cast, and an intriguing hook for the rest of the series. Can't wait for more!"

Check out the full release schedule for Star Wars: Skeleton Crew here.