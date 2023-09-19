Star Wars: 3 Upcoming Movies & Shows Now at Risk of Getting Delayed

Several upcoming Star Wars projects could get delayed from their current release dates due to the ongoing writers' and actors' strikes.

On May 2, the Writers Guild of America strike began, and on July 14, the actors (SAG-AFTRA) began their own strike in Hollywood.

Between the two, almost all productions have halted, including major Marvel projects like Daredevil: Born Again and Deadpool 3. The strikes have forced Marvel Studios to delay seven of its projects.

Another Disney brand, Star Wars, is also being directly affected. While Ahsoka is keeping fans entertained on Disney+, Lucasfilm is facing the harsh reality of releasing future projects on time.

Star Wars Projects at Risk of Being Delayed

Marvel delayed its upcoming Disney+ line-up in part because of the anticipated delays throughout 2024 in an attempt to spread its content.

Star Wars, also owned by Disney, will likely follow a similar path following the full release of Ahsoka.

Here's a look at three (maybe four) announced Star Wars projects with set release timeframes that are in danger of getting delayed:

1.) Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's 2025 Movie

Star Wars

While the 2025 release date isn't confirmed for the film Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy is directing, The Hollywood Reporter indicated that "Lucasfilm would ideally like to return to theaters with the Rey-focused film."

At Star Wars Celebration, it was announced that Daisy Ridley would return for the film, but not many details have been revealed about the movie's plot.

Unfortunately, with writing stalled out due to the strike, the likelihood of Lucasfilm hitting that December 2025 release date is growing smaller every day.

Currently, Disney has four untitled Star Wars films on its theatrical schedule: that one in December 2025, two in 2026 (May and December), and one more in December 2027.

2.) Star Wars: Skeleton Crew

Star Wars

Having wrapped filming in early 2023, Skeleton Crew, starring Jude Law, is expected to be released in November or December of this year.

The series follows four kids who get lost in the galaxy after discovering something mysterious on their home planet. Law plays a Force-user (possibly a Jedi), and the series takes place during the era of The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett, and Ahsoka.

Due to the lack of marketing for a series set to release in a few months, a delay to the first half of 2024 has become more likely. It would be a shame to miss out on actors getting a chance to promote this series, especially the young newcomers.

3.) Star Wars: Andor Season 2

Star Wars

Currently set for an August 2024 release date, there are concerns that the Rogue One prequel will not be ready to stream by then.

Season 2 of Andor had to pause filming in July before its conclusion due to the actors' strike.

Almost two months into the production pause, it would be a surprise if Andor Season 2 manages to hit its planned August 2024 premiere window.

According to Deadline, Andor creator Tony Gilroy said, "the creative community are becoming the protectors of this industry:"

“I think SAG and the Writers Guild are trying to preserve our industry. In such a strange way, we’ve become the creators and the interpreters, the creative community are becoming the protectors of this industry, this huge industry that people love.”

BONUS: Star Wars: The Acolyte

Star Wars

There is no official release date for The Acolyte on Disney+, but it was confirmed to begin streaming in 2024.

Filming wrapped on the upcoming Star Wars project in June, indicating it would have an earlier release than fellow 2024 series Andor Season 2. While not confirmed, The Acolyte releasing in Spring 2024 may have been Lucasfilm's plan.

Factoring in the strikes and the possible delay of Skeleton Crew from 2023 to 2024, Disney may need to change its international plan on when to release The Acolyte.

After avoiding a delay, Ahsoka is now streaming on Disney+.