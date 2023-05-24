Star Wars Actor Celebrates Mark Hamill's 2025 Movie Return Report

After a report noted that Mark Hamill would return as Luke Skywalker in an upcoming Star Wars movie, he got a congratulatory Tweet from his The Mandalorian co-star Ming-Na Wen.

Mark Hamill hasn't been seen as the original Jedi master since his surprising appearance in Chapter 6 of The Book of Boba Fett in 2021, although he remains a key figure for fans of the Galaxy Far, Far Away.

His last movie role came in 2017's Episode VIII: The Last Jedi - an experience that he's discussed on numerous occasions with the controversy surrounding that film - before Luke met his end and disappeared into thin air.

But with the Star Wars movie slate now being largely retooled after Luke Skywalker's passing at the end of the Skywalker Saga, many are wondering if and when the original star will don the Jedi robes and lightsaber again.

The Mandalorian Star Hypes Mark Hamill's Return

Ming-Na Wen, who played Fennec Shand in both The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, congratulated Mark Hamill on his rumored comeback as Luke Skywalker in Lucasfilm's upcoming 2025 Star Wars movie.

Wen shared an unconfirmed report on Twitter from Giant Freakin’ Robot (GFR) noting that Hamill would reprise his role as Luke Skywalker alongside Hayden Christensen’s Anakin Skywalker, both as Force Ghosts, in the new movie featuring Daisy Ridley's Rey.

Along with the unverified report, she shared three "hands clapping" emojis along with three red hearts to congratulate Mark Hamill on the news.

One important note is that GFR's report should be taken with a grain of salt, as the site doesn't always have the most reliable track record with exclusive reports.

Will Mark Hamill Actually Return to Star Wars?

Mark Hamill's relationship with Star Wars has been a rollercoaster ride over the last few years, although his appearances on Disney+ brought plenty of celebration from fans as the franchise expanded past the Skywalker Saga.

He's been especially positive about his time working on The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, although this post from Ming-Na Wen certainly raises the question of if or when he will return.

Currently, Daisy Ridley's Star Wars movie is in a new stage of the writing process after original writer Damon Lindelof was asked to leave the movie with a draft of the script on the table.

Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy did confirm that Hammil's character will have an impact on this new movie, with Rey looking to build the new Jedi Order "based on the text that she was given and that Luke imparted on her."

In no way does this confirm that Hamill will actually be a part of the movie, whether it's in Force ghost form or through flashbacks, although there is certainly an opportunity for him to plant his stake in that story.

Daisy Ridley's Star Wars movie is set to arrive in theaters on December 19, 2025.