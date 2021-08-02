The Mandalorian: Mark Hamill's Luke Skywalker Receives Ultra-Detailed New Collectible Figure

The Mandalorian Season 2 featured tons of surprises, but many would agree that Luke Skywalker's return in the finale brought the house down.

Played by Mark Hamill, the fan-favorite Jedi returned during the final minutes of the Season 2 finale to save Grogu, Mando, and the rest of their allies against Moff Gideon's Dark Troopers. The successful rescue led to an emotional sequence between Grogu and Din Djarin, considering that the former will now join Luke to start his Jedi training.

In celebration of Luke's comeback in The Mandalorian (and Star Wars as a whole), Lucasfilm has already confirmed that a special Disney Gallery episode showcasing the Jedi's return will be featured in detail on Disney+ on August 25, 2021.

On top of that, an officially licensed Star Wars poster from Comic-Con at Home was also unveiled featuring the Force-infused pair during their Jedi training somewhere in the galaxy.

Now, it looks like more Luke Skywalker-related merchandise has surfaced from Hot Toys.

HOT TOYS UNVEILS LUKE SKYWALKER FIGURE

Hot Toys officially unveiled a brand-new Luke Skywalker 1/6th scale collectible figure from The Mandalorian.

Hot Toys

Alongside the announcement, the collectible figure has been confirmed to be part of the premium DX series line of Hot Toys.

Hot Toys

The sixth-inch scale figure showcases a highly accurate and meticulously developed head sculpt that closely resembles Mark Hamill from the original trilogy of the Skywalker Saga.

Hot Toys

Hot Toys also shared that the Jedi outfit and cloak are "skillfully tailored," and it also comes with a lightsaber with an LED light-up function, a display base, and a themed backdrop.

Hot Toys

As part of the collectible, Hot Toys also revealed that a Grogu figure with an articulated head and arms will be part of the release.

Hot Toys

Fans can recreate iconic poses of Luke Skywalker upon purchasing this Hot Toys figure, such as this one where the Jedi master prepares to fend off enemies with his lightsaber.

Hot Toys

Luke strikes a pose in this official promotional still from Hot Toys.

Hot Toys

Aside from Grogu and the iconic green lightsaber, Hot Toys also confirmed that the collectible figure will include interchangeable hands that will be quite useful when recreating moments from the Skywalker Saga.

Hot Toys

A DETAILED LOOK AT LUKE SKYWALKER

Mark Hamill's latest appearance as Luke Skywalker in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale surprised everyone, but it remains to be seen if the actor will make another comeback down the line. Despite that, this Hot Toys figure should serve as a fitting reminder of the impactful return of a Star Wars legend.

Hot Toys definitely delivered in providing a screen-accurate look at Mark Hamill's Star Wars character, and this should be a welcome development for toy collectors around the globe. Of course, the ensemble would not be complete without his iconic green lightsaber, and the inclusion of Grogu is definitely an added bonus.

At this stage, many would agree that Luke's appearance in The Mandalorian will not be the last for the character. This latest promotional push for the character, which includes the Disney Gallery episode and the licensed poster, suggests that there is room for Luke to make a comeback in the future.

Luke's return makes narrative sense considering the current small-screen slate of the galactic franchise. The Mandalorian is a notable candidate due to Luke's connection with Grogu, but there's also a strong chance that he will cross paths with Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka Tano and even Grand Admiral Thrawn at some point.

For now, fans can relive iconic Star Wars moments by obtaining this new Hot Toys figure of the famous Jedi Master.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+ while the Disney Gallery episode focusing on Luke Skywalker is set to premiere on August 25, 2021.