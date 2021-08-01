Mark Hamill Holds Grogu In New Behind-the-Scenes Shot From The Mandalorian

The Mandalorian Season 2 featured a wide array of satisfying moments, and many would agree that Mark Hamill's return as Luke Skywalker during the finale was number one amongst them.

No one expected that the franchise's most recognizable Jedi would return in the season's final minutes to save Grogu from harm's way.

As a result, Hamill's comeback as the fan-favorite Jedi earned an overwhelmingly positive reception from fans while also cementing the successful run of the Pedro Pascal-led Star Wars series.

In celebration of Hamill's return to Star Wars, Disney and Lucasfilm confirmed that a special Disney Gallery episode of The Mandalorian will chronicle what went down during the actor's involvement in the Emmy-nominated series.

Now, a special look has been revealed ahead of the episode's premiere.

MARK HAMILL CARRIES GROGU IN BTS IMAGE

In an official promotional video for Disney Plus' upcoming releases in the month of August, the streaming service provided a sneak peek of the Disney Gallery episode of The Mandalorian that will focus on Luke Skywalker's surprise appearance in the Season 2 finale.

The teaser showed Mark Hamill, who is in costume as Luke Skywalker, carrying Grogu alongside R2-D2.

MORE LUKE SKYWALKER SECRETS TO BE REVEALED

This latest shot of Mark Hamill as Luke essentially confirms that the Star Wars actor did film scenes in costume during The Mandalorian Season 2 finale. While news did come out that another actor was used to film the action sequences, this goes to show that Hamill was heavily involved with his character's return to the franchise.

There's a strong chance that it was Hamill who was carrying Grogu in the final shot as they head towards the elevator, thus giving more emotional weight to the scene.

The actor mentioned in a previous interview that he was "sworn to secrecy" in regard to his return, even admitting that he can't talk about it with his family. Now, it looks like this special behind-the-scenes episode will give Hamill more freedom to spill the beans regarding his cameo.

In addition, the upcoming Disney Gallery episode of The Mandalorian is expected to reveal more behind-the-scenes secrets about Hamill's involvement and his future in the show's in-universe narrative.

Meanwhile, The Mandalorian showrunner Jon Favreau previously shared that Luke's cameo wasn't originally planned during the finale, confirming that it “unfolded as [he] wrote it.” It's reasonable to assume that this comment will be expanded further in the episode.

Plot details of Season 3 are still being kept under wraps, but an officially licensed Star Wars poster may have teased the return of Luke in the upcoming storyline. Whatever the case, there's a good chance that Luke's involvement could be addressed by Hamill or even Favreau during the special Disney Gallery episode.

The first two seasons of The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+ while the Disney Gallery episode focusing on Luke Skywalker is set to premiere on August 25, 2021.