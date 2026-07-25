Star Wars Releases Its Historic The Mandalorian Season 4 Replacement

Star Wars just released a historic replacement for The Mandalorian Season 4. The hit Disney+ series wrapped its third season in 2023, and Lucasfilm then moved Din Djarin and Grogu’s story to theaters with The Mandalorian and Grogu, which released on May 22. A fourth season never entered production, and a recent official featurette listed the show as running from 2019 to 2023, a strong hint that its streaming days are over.

The replacement arrived in print. The Mandalorian and Grogu: Danger in the Dark released on Wednesday, July 22, 2026. Papercutz, the kid-focused imprint of Mad Cave Studios, published the one-shot comic in collaboration with Lucasfilm Publishing. The story unfolds after The Mandalorian Season 3 and shortly before the events of the movie, covering a stretch of Din and Grogu’s lives that no season ever showed.

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This release makes history for a simple reason. Din and Grogu never starred in an original story away from the screen before now. Marvel Comics adapted Season 1 and Season 2 of the Disney+ series between 2022 and 2023, but those issues retold adventures fans already watched. Danger in the Dark tells a brand-new story that exists only on the page, a first for the duo across comics, novels, and graphic novels.

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Star Wars veteran Delilah S. Dawson, whose credits include Star Wars Adventures and Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, wrote the one-shot. Arianna Florean handled pencils and inks, with layouts from Mario del Pennino and cover art from Brent Schoonover and Ramon Rosanas, among others.

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The story sends Mando and Grogu into the lava tubes beneath the main city on Nevarro, the volcanic world the pair calls home, where a crashed pirate ship threatens the whole planet.

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A small crew of Anzellan droidsmiths tags along, and Grogu takes point for much of the mission while his father learns to step back and trust him.

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The comic’s ending leans directly into The Mandalorian and Grogu movie. On the final page, Mando receives a transmission from Colonel Ward, who tells him that "the New Republic needs your help." Sigourney Weaver plays Ward in The Mandalorian and Grogu, a New Republic officer who hires the bounty hunter to track down high-value Imperial warlords.

Her call appears to summon him to the snowy mission that opens the film, where Mando storms a gathering of Imperial loyalists on a frozen planet before Ward hands him his next assignment.

Danger in the Dark Is the Perfect Mandalorian Season 4 Replacement

Some fans would trade any comic for eight new episodes on Disney+, but a fourth season was always a long shot. Jon Favreau folded his finished Season 4 scripts into the movie, so a revived series would start over from nothing. The film’s underwhelming box office run also makes another expensive live-action Mandalorian project a tough pitch inside Lucasfilm. On top of that, Pedro Pascal ranks among the busiest actors in Hollywood, and scheduling already limited his time on set during Season 3.

A comic solves every one of those problems. It costs a sliver of a streaming budget and slots into canon with total precision. And another exciting detail is that it will have company soon. Papercutz plans a full Star Wars line after this debut, with Smugglers and Scoundrels due later this year and Tales from the Outer Rim following in January 2027. Pair that with Ahsoka Season 2 hitting Disney+ in 2027, and the MandoVerse suddenly has a steady pipeline again, with television carrying the big swings and comics handling the stories in between.

The format choice looks smart too. Danger in the Dark aims at young readers, and Favreau told the CinemaCon crowd in April that he wanted to make sure his "joy and love of Star Wars translates to a new generation." A playful comic featuring Grogu is an excellent way of engaging younger audiences, perhaps more effectively than live-action television. Those readers could easily grow up and become the audience Lucasfilm needs for whatever Din Djarin does in the future.