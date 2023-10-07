12 Funny Quotes from Star Wars Movies

Star Wars may be an action-packed space opera, but its extensive film roster and expanding list of Disney+ shows are also packed with humor.

Through the years, Star Wars' unique use of levity and sarcasm has stood the test of time while certain lines have taken on a comical connection of their own.

So for Lucasfilm fans in need of a chuckle, The Direct compiled 12 funny quotes from the Star Wars film library (and in no particular order) guaranteed to "Force" a laugh.

12 Funny Star Wars Movie Quotes

1.) "Why do I get the feeling that we've picked up another pathetic life form?” - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars

One of the earliest examples of Obi-Wan's prequel-era savagery, he utters this sarcastic quip to his master after Qui-Gon Jinn references his unfinished business on Tatooine.

Given that business is Anakin Skywalker, fans should've known that Obi-Wan and Anakin's relationship was bound to be a rocky one.

2.) “The ability to speak does not make you intelligent. Now get out of here.” - Qui-Gon Jinn

Star Wars

Obi-Wan wasn't the only prequel Jedi to weaponize wit. However, Qui-Gon's funniest lines were often encased in truth, which only added to the punch while also making him appear all the wiser.

This particular line is also from The Phantom Menace and is one of the first things Qui-Gon says to Jar Jar Binks. Needless to say, most viewers both then (and now) agreed with him.

3.) “You have your moments. Not many of them, but you do have them.” - Princess Leia

Star Wars

When it comes to Princess Leia Organa, a backhanded compliment is the only compliment one is likely to get.

Leia uttered this gem during The Empire Strikes Back and after some quick thinking by Han Solo. In addition to being an amusing dig, it was also further evidence of Han and Leia's blossoming romance.

4.) “Be careful not to choke on your aspirations, director.” - Darth Vader

Star Wars

Typically, Vader's lines are more devastating than they are funny. However, in 2016's Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, Darth utilized some clever(?) wordplay while literally choking Director Krennic.

While some fans appreciated Vader's attempt at humor, others were more amused by its blatant lack of nuance.

5.) “Curse my metal body, I wasn’t fast enough!” - C-3PO

Star Wars

Throughout the original trilogy, the odd couple that is C-3PO and R2-D2 was a go-to source for comic relief, particularly the fussy, nervous Threepio thanks to his capacity for the worst of human emotions despite being a droid.

Threepio's humanity is on full display in 1977's A New Hope when he interprets Luke and the gang's trash compactor screams of joy as screams of agony.

6.) "Laugh it up, Fuzzball." - Han Solo

Star Wars

Han's sense of humor often manifested through insults and nicknames, and that's exactly what happened in The Empire Strikes Back when Chewbacca chuckles at Leia's dig of “I don’t know where you get your delusions, laser brain.”

Chewie's amusement, coupled with Han Solo's face, made this exchange particularly entertaining.

7.) “Wipe that nervous expression off your face, Threepio.” - Leia Organa

Star Wars

Star Wars long-running joke C-3PO jokes received new life in the sequel trilogy via an original trilogy star.

In 2017's The Last Jedi, Rian Johnson had Leia openly acknowledge this Threepio quirk in anticipating his reaction while also giving him human instructions.

8.) "It's a trap!" - Admiral Ackbar

Star Wars

It's impossible to read this quote without hearing it in your head.

That, along with its everyday applicability and the rise of meme culture, has only made this dramatic Return of the Jedi realization a pop culture joke.

9.) “I don’t like sand. It’s coarse and rough and irritating and it gets everywhere.” - Anakin Skywalker

Star Wars

Perhaps the best instance of a Star Wars line being unintentionally hilarious, Anakin confessed his personal hatred for sand in Attack of the Clones.

While meant to be a subtle callback to Anakin's Tatooine childhood, the quote became a prime example of complaints with the prequel trilogy's writing and dialogue delivery which, to some, is as course, rough, and irritating as sand itself.

10.) “I want to go home and rethink my life.” - Elan Sleazebaggano

Star Wars

Anakin's sand quote may have been funny because it's bad, but there are some intentionally funny lines in Attack of the Clones that won the high ground.

One of the best occurs early on when Elan Sleazebaggano (whose performance is thankfully better than his name) tries to sell Obi-Wan "death sticks." Somewhat annoyed and distracted, Obi-Wan uses a Jedi mind trick to not only convince Elan that he doesn't want to sell death sticks but actually wants to reconsider his life choices.

11.) “Hello, there!” - Obi-Wan Kenobi

Star Wars

Technically, Sir Alec Guinness was the first to issue this now-iconic greeting in A New Hope. It only became funny when Ewan McGregor's Obi-Wan did the same while rising up into a frame from Revenge of the Sith, followed by General Grevious' amusing acknowledgment of, "General Kenobi."

Thanks to the internet and Star Wars fans popularizing the greeting, McGregor's "Hello there" has taken on a humorous life of its own.

12.) “Move your metal a**, Threepio.” - Poe Dameron

Star Wars

In the original trilogy, Han Solo's frustration with C-3PO was a long-running gag; and in The Rise of Skywalker, Poe Dameron continued the tradition.

Poe delivered this particular order to Threepio after the droid's memory was wiped, leading the droid to be more offended the usual, saying, “How dare you! We’ve just met.”

Every Star Wars film is now streaming on Disney+.