Star Wars: Disney+ Celebrates Next TV Show With Gorgeous New Posters

New posters were just released for an upcoming Star Wars series on Disney+.

Now that Season 3 of The Mandalorian is over, fans are already looking to the horizon in anticipation of the next Star Wars project.

Thankfully, the wait won’t be long with Volume 2 of the Star Wars: Visions animated series set to be released on Disney+ on May the 4th, also known as Star Wars Day to fans of pop culture.

Critics already got the privilege to see Volume 2 of Visions early, and those that watched the episodes held them in high regard.

New Posters for Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions

Disney+

Disney+ recently revealed four new posters for Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions ahead of its May 4 release date.

These posters each tease one episode and really show off how the show's animation style will differ with each short, highlighting the different studios working on the project.

The first poster is for the episode titled "Sith," which is presented by El Guiri Studios. It features a splash of many different colors on the ground while a character is walking away.

Disney+

The next poster teases Cartoon Saloon's "Screecher's Reach" episode. While the "Sith" poster may be filled with different colors, this one highlights the darkness and features a character looking through some sort of giant wall toward the horizon.

Disney+

Punkrobot Studios is presenting the episode titled "In the Stars," and its poster really shows off the unique animation style that it will showcase. The poster itself actually features an Imperial AT-ST as well as a TIE fighter.

Disney+

The last poster highlights Triggerfish's "Aau's Song" episode. Similar to the "Sith" poster, this one showcases a lot of colors and features an alien character running down a hill with Kyber crystals beneath her feet.

Disney+

What is Next for Star Wars: Visions?

Thanks to exceptional critical reception, the hype for Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions seems to be through the roof ahead of its release date.

For the moment, only four posters have been officially released to the public, but Disney+ will probably continue to reveal more each day until May 4.

If Disney+ does elect to put more out, fans can expect them to also highlight the different animation studios working on Visions, while also giving a little bit of a teaser as to what the story is about in each short.

If Volume 2 of Visions is successful on the streaming platform and fans seem to enjoy it, there is a good possibility that there could even be a Volume 3 at some point in the future.

Since the series technically isn't a part of Star Wars canon, there is nothing holding back when each Volume can be released, and it really is a win/win for both Disney+ and the animation studios.

Volume 2 of Star Wars: Visions is set to hit Disney+ on May 4.