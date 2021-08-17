Star Wars Announces David Harbour, Neil Patrick Harris & More Celebs Cast In Visions Anime

The world of Star Wars has been home to various animated projects for over a decade now, but now Lucasfilm is preparing its most distinct project yet in the galaxy far, far away.

Star Wars: Visions will explore the sci-fi universe through the lens of anime for the first time yet in an anthology series featuring short films from many popular studios.

Recent trailers offered a peek behind the curtain of the weird and wacky stories that will be told, from a Samurai-inspired tale to a rock opera on Tatooine.

With just over a month to go, Disney and Lucasfilm finally revealed the cast of the anthology series which includes a multitude of popular actors.

STAR WARS ANIME GETS STAR-STUDDED CAST

As the Star Wars: Visions anime anthology series approaches its September 22, 2021 premiere, Disney officially revealed the star-studded English dub voice cast. The cast is packed with returning favorites like Boba Fett actor Temuera Morrison and newcomers such as David Harbour, Neil Patrick Harris, and Simu Liu.

Each of the anime short films will be produced in collaboration with a different studio and include its own unique cast.

The cast list for each episode can be read below:

The Duel

Brian Tee (Ronin)

Lucy Liu (Bandit Leader)

Jaden Waldman (Village Chief)

Tatooine Rhapsody

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Jay)

Bobby Moynihan (Geezer)

Temuera Morrison (Boba Fett)

Shelby Young (K-344)

Marc Thompson (Lan)

The Twins

Neil Patrick Harris (Karre)

Alison Brie (Am)

Jonathan Lipow (B-20N)

The Village Bride

Karen Fukuhara (F)

Nichole Sakura (Haru)

Christopher Sean (Asu)

Cary-Hiroyuki Tagawa (Valco)

Andrew Kishino (Izuma)

Stephanie Sheh (Saku)

The Ninth Jedi

Kimiko Glenn (Kara)

Andrew Kishino (Juro)

Simu Liu (Zhima)

Masi Oka (Ethan)

Greg Chun (Roden)

Neil Kaplan (Narrator)

Michael Sinterniklaas (Hen Jin)

T0-B1

Jaden Waldman (T0-B1)

Kyle Chandler (Mitaka)

The Elder

David Harbour (Tajin)

Jordan Fisher (Dan)

James Hong (The Elder)

Lop & Ocho

Anna Cathcart (Lop)

Hiromi Dames (Ocho)

Paul Nakauchi (Yasaburo)

Kyle McCarley (Imperial Officer)

Akakiri

Henry Golding (Tsubaki)

Jamie Chung (Misa)

George Takei (Senshuu)

Keone Young (Kamahachi)

Lorraine Toussaint (Masago)

DISNEY GOES A-LIST ONCE AGAIN

With Star Wars: Visions, Disney demonstrated its commitment to maintaining high-quality content on its streaming service with A-list casts on the level of its theatrical ventures.

Much like Marvel Studios' What If...?, Disney opted to cast an ensemble of top-tier talent on the level of what would appear in a big-budget adventure on the silver screen.

Among the swarm of talent making their debut appearances in the Star Wars universe comes the return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett, the only returning character listed on the cast.

Typically, anime projects will be produced with Japanese actors and have English voice actors dubbed over them for a western release. It remains unclear whether Visions was initially created with a Japanese or English-speaking cast in mind.

Star Wars: Visions will premiere on September 22, 2021, exclusively on Disney+.