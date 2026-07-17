Star Wars Officially Brings Back Darth Revan In Stunning New Merch Amid Live-Action Rumors

Star Wars officially brought back Darth Revan with an incredible new merch, fueling fan speculation about the character's potential live-action debut. Darth Revan is one of the most iconic characters in the galaxy far, far away, originating from the 2003 video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. Initially starting his journey as a Jedi Knight who swiftly defied the Council during the Mandalorian Wars, he ultimately fell to the dark side, becoming a powerful Sith Lord who nearly conquered the galaxy. While Revan is part of the non-canon Legends continuity, his presence refused to fade, as evidenced by his surprise mention in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker: The Visual Dictionary and his on-screen appearance on Disney+'s LEGO Star Wars: Rebuild the Galaxy - Pieces of the Past in September 2025.

Amid the anticipation for his live-action debut, Star Wars and Sideshow Collectibles teamed up to deliver a perfect tribute to Darth Revan, showcasing a brand-new, quarter-scale, detailed statue of the legendary character.

Sideshow Collectibles

Standing 23 inches tall, this premium-format statue depicts Revan in a dramatic hooded stance, wielding his dual LED-lit lightsabers, which enhance his commanding presence.

The piece also includes a swappable unmasked headsculpt. Completing the display is an impressive base featuring exclusive light-up flame effects worthy of Revan's legendary status.

Sideshow

Fans can pre-order this Darth Revan figure here for $1,020, with shipping expected between November 2026 and February 2027.

Many fans are still eagerly waiting for Darth Revan's long-rumored live-action debut. This charismatic and dangerous Sith Lord became a legend of conquest and redemption, and his enduring mystique, combined with his moral complexity, makes him a prime candidate for a worthy character that could carry stories on either the big or small screen for Disney's Star Wars.

In April 2026, Darth Revan appeared in an official marketing graphic for May 4 (Star Wars Day) alongside fan-favorite canon characters such as Darth Vader, Maul, and Luke Skywalker, sparking speculation about his live-action debut.

Star Wars

For a character still primarily rooted in Legends continuity, this prominent placement was anything but accidental. The image featured Revan in their classic red-and-black masked design, positioning him as a major force to be reckoned with in the galaxy far, far away.

Given the recent highlight of Revan, fans quickly interpreted this inclusion as a deliberate signal of confidence from Lucasfilm. The fact that this was not the first tease, given previous references to Revan, was pretty telling, and the scale and visibility of the May the 4th graphic felt like a meaningful elevation for the character.

While a previous rumor claimed that Darth Revan would appear in The Acolyte, it clearly didn't happen, but there's still a chance that a future project could feature the renowned character.

In January 2025, insider Daniel Richtman claimed that Lucasfilm is developing a live-action series set in the Knights of the Old Republic era. While details remain scarce, any project set in that timeframe would almost certainly give the spotlight to Revan, meaning that his debut could arrive sooner or later.

Why Darth Revan Deserves the Live-Action Spotlight

Star Wars

Darth Revan is perhaps one of the richest and most complex figures ever created in the Star Wars universe, and the time has finally come for the legendary Sith Lord to step into the live-action spotlight.

Revan's journey in the old Legends continuity is already primed for a live-action retelling. They were a brilliant Jedi Knight who defied the Council to lead the Republic to victory, only to fall to the dark side after discovering the ancient Sith Empire.

Revan's act of nearly conquering the galaxy was compelling in so many ways, but it was the character's unexpected redemption that transformed the Sith Lord into something truly beautiful and profound.

Few characters in Star Wars have walked such a complete and emotionally resonant journey (Ben Solo, Darth Vader, etc.), and Revan's duality, anchored by their internal struggle between light and dark, is what makes their arc feel so uniquely human and dramatically rich. This is the kind of layered storytelling that deserves the emotional weight and the big-budget grandeur only live-action projects can deliver.

As the Star Wars franchise transitions into new stories beyond the Skywalker Saga, the Old Republic offers limitless storytelling potential, and it could all begin with Revan's long-awaited introduction.