Star Wars: Christopher Lloyd Reacts to His Mandalorian Cameo With 'Back to the Future' Shout-Out

After his surprising cameo on The Mandalorian, Back to the Future star Christopher Lloyd took to Instagram and commented on his brief stint in a galaxy, far, far away.

The most recent episode of Pedro Pascal's other hit series seems to be a controversial one. Some fans loved the side excursion, while others thought it was strange and aimless.

But what it did have, was some wild cameos. For example, the planet Din Djarin and Bo Katan found themselves on was run by Jack Black and Lizzo (both of whom made their own posts celebrating their roles).

It turns out that planet's head of security is also a pop culture icon.

Despite his character's fate in the episode, it seems the actor was glad to be a part of a new franchise.

Great Scott, It's Christopher Lloyd!

Warner Bros.

Warning - the rest of this article contains spoilers for The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 6 "Chapter 22."

Christopher Lloyd took to his Instagram story to celebrate his Star Wars cameo role in The Mandalorian's sixth episode of Season 3, titled "Chapter 22: Guns for Hire."

The celebrity gave fans a fun Back to the Future reference as he exclaimed that he found himself "in a whole new universe:"

"Great Scott! Found myself in a whole new universe. Watch now..."

Christopher Lloyd

Christopher Lloyd played closeted Dooku fanboy Commissioner Helgait, who also happened to be Plazir-15's Head of Security.

Lucasfilm

Sadly, by the end of the episode, the heroes learn that Helgait was behind all the droid malfunctions. This discovery leads to his swift arrest as his days as a free man in the galaxy come to an end.

The Last of Lloyd's Star Wars Career?

Given how popular Back to the Future was and still is, it's hard to believe that it took this much time for Christopher Lloyd to make it on screen in a Star Wars project.

On the one hand, it was great just to see him in that world period. But, on the other, the role seemed short and concise.

Sure, Lloyd could always return, but it's hard to imagine how Lucasfilm would juggle such an abstract character among all of the other plates the company seems to be spinning.

Perhaps the studio can practice their de-aging technology, and he could appear in a flashback at some point in either The Mandalorian or any other Star Wars project that needs to tell a story about droids or even Count Dooku himself.

The first six chapters of The Mandalorian Season 3 are now streaming on Disney+.