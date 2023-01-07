Star Wars Accidentally Spoils Bad Batch Season 2 Cameo

The official Star Wars website accidentally posted an image from an upcoming episode of The Bad Batch that spoils a cameo by a key The Clone Wars supporting character.

The Bad Batch is back! After not airing a single new episode since summer of 2021, the fan-favorite squad of clones has returned for more adventures.

Season 2 will follow the exploits of Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Echo, and Omega as they grapple with a rapidly changing galaxy. At this point in the Star Wars timeline, the Empire has obviously taken power and is beginning to tighten its grip on the people living under it.

A far cry from the days of the Galactic Republic, which, for all of its issues, was far more benevolent than the Empire. Now, it seems as though a certain Republic senator from the Clone Wars era, who embodied its values, will be making a return appearance in The Bad Batch.

Bad Batch Cameo Spoiled

Senator Riyo Chuchi, who has appeared in several episodes of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, has had her cameo in The Bad Batch’s second season spoiled by way of the official Star Wars website.

The Databank page for Captain Rex shows the below image, featuring Clone Force 99, Rex, and Chuchi standing together.

Starwars.com

For reference, here’s a still of Riyo Chuchi as she appeared in Clone Wars:

Lucasfilm

The Bad Batch Crosses Paths With Senator Chuchi

One must wonder what the exact circumstances are that caused the Bad Batch to meet Chuchi.

Well, given Captain Rex’s presence in the above still, and given that he has ties with both Clone Force 99 and the senator, it stands to reason that Chuchi needs Rex’s help.

From there, Rex perhaps decides that he requires a little extra muscle, thus, the Batchers are called in.

It’s almost a certainty that Chuchi wouldn’t share the Empire’s harsh ideals, so it’s possible that she’s fighting against Imperial control of her home planet of Pantora, which might just be why she calls in Rex.

It’s presently unknown which episode (or episodes) Riyo Chuchi appears in Star Wars: The Bad Batch, but hopefully, fans won’t need to wait too long for her to show up.