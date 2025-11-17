Netflix Announces Last-Minute Release Time Change for Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 Finale

Netflix officially announced the last-minute release plan for the highly anticipated finale of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2. The sophomore run of the streamer's reality series, based on the hit Korean drama, raised the stakes as it assembled 456 players (all with different backgrounds) to play a wide array of familiar and brand-new games for the chance to win the ultimate grand prize of $4.56 million. From the Six-Legged Pentathlon to the brutal Circle of Trust round, the number of players dwindled from 456 to single digits, thanks to shocking betrayals and unexpected mind games.

The remaining Top 5 players of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 earned their right to be in the final round, but the trailer for the finale appeared to hint that more twists are coming. As the anticipation builds, another surprising announcement straight from Netflix emerged online.

Netflix confirmed that the finale of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 will premiere on November 18 at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). This is a last-minute change for the streamer, as previous episodes of the show's sophomore run were released at 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT).

The last-minute change is clearly Netflix's way of avoiding spoilers from leaking early, with the promo encouraging viewers to "watch together" during the episode's premiere on the streamer.

Netflix

Netflix's tension-filled trailer for the Season 2 finale showcases the Top 5 players in a game that is expected to be hounded by twists, emotional confrontations, and surprising betrayals. Watch the full trailer for the finale below:

The 9 p.m. ET timeslot is a smart choice for Netflix, as major competing releases, such as HBO Max’s IT: Welcome to Derry and other Marvel and Star Wars projects on Disney+, typically drop around the same hour.

Interestingly, Stranger Things Season 5's historic release will follow an almost-similar timeframe of release since new episodes of the Millie Bobby Brown-led series are confirmed to premiere at 8 p.m. ET (5 p.m. PT).

Why Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2's New Release Strategy is Genius

Netflix

Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 is trending due to its many and unexpected twists and turns in its first eight episodes. The betrayals, tension, and odd pairings make the sophomore run a must-see reality show that has fans on the edge of their seats at every turn.

This explains why Netflix chose to release the Season 2 finale at a 9 p.m. ET timeslot, so that there is a high chance that more viewers worldwide can watch how everything unfolds and unpack who ends up as the winner of the life-changing $4.56 million (read more about the winner of Squid Game: The Challenge Season 1 here). Instead of the usual 3 a.m. ET (midnight PT) timeslot, where most are asleep, placing the finale at a primetime slot essentially transforms Season 2 as a live event that could lead to a surge of reactions online.

Based on the trailer shown, the five remaining players are set to be pushed to another wild round of mind games. Watching the twists unfold in real time ensures that Squid Game: The Challenge Season 2 will dominate social media, generating further hype about the new winner and what it took to reach the top of the Squid Game hierarchy.