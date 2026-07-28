Spider-Man’s Enhanced Spider-Sense Upgrade Finally Shown Off In Brand New Day Clip

A new clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day showed off the upgraded version of Peter Parker's Spider-Sense, teasing that it will affect him in a major way. Spider-Man: Brand New Day is just days away from swinging into theaters and bringing the world the next chapter of Tom Holland's Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. Based on the film's marketing, the titular character will go through a lot of physical changes throughout the upcoming film, as it seems as though his Spider-like powers will increase and could even pose a threat to Peter himself.

Marvel Studios recently revealed a new clip of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, as shared via X by Cosmic Marvel. The footage focused on Spider-Man's Spider-Sense in the upcoming MCU flick, which will seemingly be extremely enhanced and a lot more sensitive than it has been in the past.

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Based on the clip, it seems as though Peter's Spider-Sense will be triggered by everyday occurrences, and that it will affect him so greatly that it will hinder his daily life. In the past, Spider-Man has been able to use his Spider-Sense to give himself better reflexes, essentially seeing things in slow-motion or almost before they happen. However, after they are enhanced in Brand New Day, they will be so effective that it will be detrimental to his overall effectiveness as a superhero.

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One way that the new clip proved that Spider-Man's Spider-Sense will be enhanced was when it featured a shot of a water spigot in New York City. Specifically, the camera focused on an outdoor spigot and a drop of water falling from it, implying that Peter's Spider-Sense is so enhanced that he can hear and see that drop of water without directly focusing on it.

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Another shot from the clip showcased a flock of birds passing by over Spider-Man's head, and the sound of their wings flapping was so loud to Peter that he instinctively covered his ears. This specifically proved that the sound was so loud that it physically hurt his ears, which could be dangerous for the character, considering birds are not loud at all.

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Essentially, the clip also proved that, when all of these sounds are combined, and he is hearing them all at the same time, it is extremely overwhelming to him and makes it so that he can't function normally.

Marvel Studios

One wide shot from the footage showcased Peter with his hands over his ears and clearly in physical pain, proving that this is an obstacle he will definitely need to overcome sometime throughout the movie in order to go on with his life.

It is worth noting that other pieces of marketing for Spider-Man: Brand New Day have teased that Spider-Man will be mutating physically. Many have theorized that he will be turning into Man-Spider throughout Brand New Day, and if that is the case (which it seems as though it is), Peter's enhanced Spider-Sense is clearly a side effect of that mutation.

It will definitely take some time for him to adapt to the mutations and how they affect him physically, but other shots from the upcoming movie tease that he will get a handle on them and will eventually use them to make him even stronger.

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For instance, in a trailer that was previously released for Brand New Day, a shot featured a member of the Hand throwing a shuriken at Peter. Instead of quickly moving out of its way, the clip showed the shuriken passing by him in slow-motion, indicating that his enhanced Spider-Sense allowed him to view it as if time had slowed down.

This is one example that Peter will get used to his new Spider-Sense sometime in Brand New Day, as he is not reacting the same way as he has in other clips where his Spider-Sense appears to hurt him.

Marvel Studios

However, it is worth noting that these changes to his Spider-Sense will play a major part in the movie and in Peter's character arc, as additional shots throughout other trailers and clips have featured Peter holding his hands over his ears, just like he did in the recently released footage.

The full clip from Spider-Man: Brand New Day can be seen below:

How Will Spider-Man's Powers Be Affected in Brand New Day?

This specific clip, as well as other shots from previous trailers, teasers, and TV spots, proves that Spider-Man's Spider-Sense is going to be enhanced once he begins mutating in Brand New Day. While this will greatly affect him, it is not the only hurdle he is going to have to jump regarding his genetic mutation.

For example, the movie's marketing also revealed that Peter will be ditching his web-shooters at some point in Brand New Day. Unlike Tobey Maguire's Peter Parker, Tom Holland's has never had organic webbing, meaning he has always had to make his own web fluid and build web-shooters in order to use his webs. However, as part of his mutation, he will be able to use organic webs in Brand New Day based on past clips that have been released.

It is also worth noting that Brand New Day's marketing also teased that Peter will have blackouts. These blackouts are most likely connected to his genetic mutations, as it seems as though his eyes become completely black (like a real spider's) and he loses control over his body.

When Brand New Day is released, fans will finally get to see Peter's full mutation and how it affects him as a superhero. For now, it seems as though one of the most prominent changes he will go through will be his Spider-Sense, as it will greatly affect him in multiple ways.